Rihanna Is Selling One of Her Beverly Hills Mansions for $10.5 Million

If Rihanna flips her Beverly Hills manse, she deserves to take a bow.

The “Diamonds” singer put her Tudor-style estate on the market a little over two years after she shelled out a cool $10 million for it, as reported by Mansion Global. Now, the modern-day Renaissance woman has listed the same palatial property for approximately $10.5 million. It’s unclear what specific upgrades have been made during that time, but we do know you’ll have good neighbors: In true rockstar fashion, RiRi actually owns the pad right next door, too.

Located in the tony Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, the half-acre property is gated and positioned on a cul-de-sac for added privacy. Originally built in the 1930s, the 5,100-square-foot abode comprises four bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a detached guest house with a living room, kitchenette, office, and additional bedroom. Inside, the main residence oozes European elegance. You’ll find double-height beamed ceilings, original fireplaces, and a mix of stone and hardwood flooring throughout.

Elsewhere, the kitchen is decked out with a cozy breakfast nook, while the family room features French doors that open to the lush yard. The stately dining room also leads to a covered outdoor seating area that can welcome guests year-round. Upstairs, the swanky primary suite steals the show with a fireplace and a private balcony. Hey, a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer would expect no less.

Back down below, the manicured grounds are equipped with a flourishing vegetable garden for green thumbs and a patio that is perfect for alfresco entertaining. You’ll also find a sparkling swimming pool with a cabana and a half-basketball court.

Rhianna is no stranger to luxury real estate. The singer-turned-beauty mogul has a multimillion-dollar property portfolio, including a lavish penthouse atop The Century that used to be owned by Friends star Matthew Perry. Perhaps we should add “property tycoon” to her growing list of titles.