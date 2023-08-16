Rihanna’s First Ever California Home Sells for $15 Million

It’s no hopeless place, but yet another buyer has found love in Rihanna’s former Beverly Hills house. Occupied by the Barbadian superstar from 2009-2011, the boxy and very contemporary structure was the first Los Angeles residence she ever owned. In the 12 years since, the property has changed hands several more times.

The most recent deal was inked just last month, when the house sold for $15 million to an entity linked to 35-year-old Jeremy Troxel, an attorney and founder of the Troxel Law firm. Over the past few years, Troxel Law has earned widespread recognition for filing numerous class action lawsuits against major companies such as Tylenol, Coinbase, Juul and Major League Baseball.

While $15 million is certainly a large amount of money, it’s also a significant financial loss for the sellers, Canadian healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Sheldon Elman and his wife, Dr. Meryl Elman. The Elmans had acquired the former Rihanna estate for $16.8 million from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who owned the place from 2016-2021.

Originally built in 1966 and located high in the mountains above Beverly Hills’ Coldwater Canyon, the house was completely rebuilt and expanded in the 2000s. During their ownership, Legend and Teigen also remodeled the estate, adding a unique patterned ceiling imported from Thailand, painting the exterior and interior walls, upgrading the bespoke kitchen and refinishing the wide-plank oak floors.

A chunky double-sided fireplace bisects the spacious family and living rooms, while the upstairs primary suite — one of five bedrooms in the 8,500-square-foot house — flaunts a handmade brass fireplace and private balcony, plus what the listing calls a “glam room” and dual showroom closets. Outside, the dark-bottomed saltwater pool is heated and has spectacular canyon views. A vine-wrapped pergola additionally offers a built-in BBQ grill and wood-burning oven. Elsewhere on the property are a gym and movie theater.

Rihanna, now a billionaire thanks to her Fenty cosmetics and fashion brand, currently maintains another home in Beverly Hills and two lavish condos in Century City’s The Century skyscraper, including one valued at $21 million. As for Troxel, he and partner Kristi Piacentile currently lease a luxury home in L.A.’s Beachwood Canyon neighborhood and own a second mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona.