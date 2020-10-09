Rob Lowe Just Sold His Epic Montecito Estate for a Cool $45 Million

It took a few years, but Rob Lowe has finally managed to offload his majestic Montecito estate for an equally majestic price, as was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The $45.5 million, off-market deal is one of the priciest to ever close in the celeb-studded seaside enclave, and it’s perhaps the largest since 2001, when Oprah Winfrey paid $50 million for her world-famous (and ever-expanding) compound, the so-called “Promised Land” estate.

The new owners of Lowe’s former residence are healthcare-focused private equity executive Jack McGinley and his wife Julie, who have long been based mainly on the East Coast. But the couple are not new to Montecito, or to record-smashing sale prices, for that matter. Way back in 2012, the couple agreed to pay somewhere around $50 million for a different but no less sumptuous estate that happens to sit right next door to Oprah’s house. But for publicly unknown reasons, that deal collapsed and the mansion, long owned by now-deceased professional sports tycoon Ed Snider, was eventually sold in 2017 for a relatively paltry $35 million to cosmetics mogul Jamie Kern Lima. (The McGinleys instead paid $27.5 million for a smaller Montecito estate; records show that property was quietly sold last month for $27 million to an as-yet-unidentified buyer.)

Although Lowe initially floated the property on the market for an even $47 million back in 2018, the final sales price is actually well above the $42.5 million that the Parks and Recreation star last asked for the property, which he custom built for his family.

Known as Oakview, the 10,000 sq. ft. structure is sited on a 3.4-acre lot in a neighborhood filled to the brim with other megamansions, though the Lowe estate is certainly one of the bigger ones around. The East Coast-style construction was inspired by the antebellum architecture that graces the Virginian countryside, and is clad in white clapboard and accented with striking black shutters. Inside, the place was completely tailored for the Lowes by a small army of designers, among them acclaimed architect Don Nulty, who worked in tandem with Feng Shui expert David Cho, while the interiors were done up by designers David Phoenix and Kyle Irwin. The impeccably manicured, park-like grounds were dreamt up by Mark Rios.

Four Doric columns stand guard in front of a Greek Revival-style portico that features a black coffered door. Inside, the styling follows the same grandiosity as the exterior—albeit with a modern twist. Pure white walls, handsome hardwood floors, bespoke architectural details and recessed lighting can be found throughout the space. The formal living room boasts an oversized traditional-style fireplace with an elaborate, all-white mantle, two eye-catching chandeliers, a series of three motorized pocket glass doors that lead out to the patio and delicate handcrafted moldings. The room is generously spacious and bathed in natural light, thanks to the glass doors.

The kitchen is luxuriously roomy and offers an oversized island that works overtime as a kitchen prep area, breakfast bar. and a place to house the dishwasher and a proofing oven. The room is lit with a smattering of recessed lights, and by three pendulum lanterns that hang over the island. The kitchen also offers a tongue-and-groove coffered ceiling, plenty of cabinetry, Carrara marble countertops and chef’s grade appliances—including an industrial-sized gas range. Adjoining the breakfast bar, there’s a casual dining area located underneath a modern chandelier.

On more posh occasions, meals can be taken in the mansion’s formal dining area, a regal space that boasts tastefully coffered walls, custom crown molding, fancy bronze wall sconces and a show-stopping chandelier. For large events, there’s also a secondary catering kitchen located in the basement, connected to the dining room via an old-fashioned dumbwaiter.

Conveniently, each of the house’s guest and family rooms have their own ensuite bathroom. Several of the upstairs bedrooms have French doors that open up to a huge shared veranda with ocean views, plus ample seating and billiard and ping pong tables. The elegantly subdued master suite is stunning, with an obligatory fireplace, a private balcony, plus plenty of built-in shelving for the avid book collector. There are dual marble bathrooms, and a boutique-style closet/dressing room. Outdoors, an approximately 800-square-foot Greek Revival-style poolside cabana has one bedroom and bathroom, and there’s also a standalone two-bedroom, two-bath guest cottage.

The grounds of the property are just as magnificent as one would expect, with verdantly lush gardens multiple ancient oaks. Lavender-lined paths lead to all of the luxe al fresco amenities, including a 55-foot swimming pool and a sunken tennis court.

Check out more photos of the property below: