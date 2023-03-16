This Oceanfront Malibu Manse Was Robert De Niro’s Home in ‘Heat.’ Now It Can Now Be Yours for $21 Million.

A Malibu pad from a classic crime flick just hit the market.

Located at 26940 Malibu Cove Colony Dr, the oceanfront home famously starred on the silver screen as the residence of the Neil McCauley, the thief played by Robert De Niro in the 1995 movie Heat. The two-story residence, which has listed for $21 million, was designed by architect Ron Goldman and spans 3,502 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Dissolving walls, walkways, and private terraces blend the property’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

Inside the informal living room with views of the outdoor patio. Sterling Reed

The midcentury-modern home’s exterior is dressed in white with a decidedly minimalist design approach, accented primarily with structural lines. A roof of skylights floods the interior spaces with light, complementing the living room and dining room to the left of the entry foyer. The living room houses a fireplace and offers access to an expansive balcony with breathtaking ocean views. Off the living area, you’ll find the dining room and kitchen. The latter is a chef’s kitchen with professional-grade appliances. The space’s open design, meanwhile, offers views of the central staircase, upper level and ocean in one space.

An informal living room sits on the ground floor with ample space for your furniture, as well as your favorite books. To the left of that space, you can access the serene outdoor patio with wood flooring, lush landscaping and a floating staircase. The primary bedroom is one floor above, and offers its own private ocean-view balcony, fireplace and an en-suite bathroom with his and hers sinks. Other bedrooms can be found on this floor as well, including one with its own outdoor patio.

Robert De Niro next to the home’s expansive balcony on ground level in 1995’s Heat. Courtesy of Youtube

While the home doesn’t offer discrete entertainment spaces, its spacious garage could double as a gym for fitness buffs. It comes filled with storage cabinets, a washer and dryer unit, as well as space for at least two of your favorite rides. Speaking of which, newly installed Tesla chargers in the space should prove useful for those who’ve joined the electric revolution. One final perk? The property is gated and protected by guards 24/7 as part of the Malibu Cove Colony. So, chances are no one will be bringing heat to your doorstep.

For more details, contact Jane Dorian at Carolwood Estates who holds the listing.

Click here for more images of the residence.