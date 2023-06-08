Rod Stewart’s Maximalist $70 Million L.A. Château Comes With Its Own Soccer Field

It seems like Rod Stewart no longer thinks his Los Angeles mansion is all that sexy.

The British rock star just listed his massive North Beverly Park estate for an eye-popping $70 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Listing agent Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman wouldn’t say why Stewart had decided to give up his abode, which he bought in 1991 for a mere $12 million, and the musician’s spokesperson didn’t respond to the WSJ’s request for comment.

The great room Ryan Lahiff

The nine-bedroom main house was designed by the architect Richard Landry to look like a European château, with an imposing yellow exterior and double doors. To get to the building, you have to navigate down a long driveway featuring a motor court with a classical fountain. Once inside, you’re greeted by marble floors and Corinthian columns—ornate details that continue throughout the house, in touches such as wood paneling and crystal chandeliers.

The primary suite contains a large sitting room, spacious closets, and a fireplace, with an outdoor terrace that looks out over the pool. The rest of the house, meanwhile, is ideal for entertaining: A formal dining room has space for 20, and a great room on the main floor comes with a bar and a raised platform where a grand piano currently sits. Elsewhere, there’s a stately library and a speakeasy decked out in green wood paneling.

The pool area Ryan Lahiff

Outside, on the almost three acres of land, you’ll find a three-story guesthouse and a full-on soccer field (Stewart is apparently a major fan of footie, according to Oliver). If you prefer indoor exercise, you can choose between two gyms on the property.

Recently, Stewart’s former neighbor Mark Wahlberg sold his Beverly Park home for $55 million, although he had initially listed it for $87.5 million. In that same vein, Stewart’s 33,000-square-foot estate pairs its ostentatious price tag with similarly maximalist decor. But unlike the mega-expensive L.A. homes that lean modern, Oliver told The Wall Street Journal, Stewart’s manse is “something that looks different and stands out . . . This is truly bespoke.” We wouldn’t expect anything less from the man who made a hit of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

