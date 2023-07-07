Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood’s Former London Manse Hits the Market for $26 Million

Gimme shelter? The London manse where Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood once lived is up for grabs.

The Gothic-style estate that used to belong to the British musician just hit the market and can now be yours for a cool £20 million (or about $25.5 million). Spanning a whopping 12,295 square feet, Wood scooped up the property back in 1997 alongside his now ex-wife, Jo, The Observer reported. Despite only posting up here for the better part of 10 years, the bassist left an imprint on the abode in more ways than one.

Today, the palatial pad still sports his personal recording studio. There are also a few of his sculptures strewn about the gardens, plus a portrait of bandmate Keith Richards hanging on the wine cellar wall. In its lifetime, the roughly two-acre spread has housed more than just rock royalty. In fact, the residence was originally constructed as a hunting lodge for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The former home of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood just listed for $25.5 million DDRE Global

Nestled behind a gated drive, the three-story stunner has 13 bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Inside, you’ll find tons of dark wood paneling, along with arched doorways, opulent chandeliers, ornate ceilings, and more medieval embellishments. Though, Wood’s former flame did make a couple of modernizations before she sold the digs in 2010, specifically to the primary suite, kitchen, and gym. Did we mention it’s also energy efficient?

The Gothic-style mansion has its own screening room DDRE Global

Some of the standout features include a swanky movie theater with a projector, a billiards room, and an adjacent 3,425-square-foot swimming pool annex. The glass-roofed complex is equipped with a jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room. Not that you’ll be looking for a reason to leave, but the dwelling itself is positioned right along the edge of Richmond Park. At 2,500 acres, you’ll essentially have the largest Royal Park in London as your backyard. Turns out, you can always get what you want.

DDRE Global has the listing.

