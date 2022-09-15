Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $30 Million—Here’s a Look Inside

Russell Westbrook is on the move, and his Brentwood home is for the taking.

The point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers just put his 13,425-square-foot estate on the market causing many fans to question his fate with the team. His six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is set on roughly half an acre and was built in 2018, the same year in which he acquired it. Although, that didn’t stop the nine-time All-Star from adding a number of custom touches. To be honest, we wouldn’t expect anything less considering Westbrook is known for curating his own eye-catching fits. Along with designer finishes, it features hardwood flooring, custom moldings, French doors and high ceilings throughout.

The formal entry opens up to the spacious living and dining rooms which feel bright and airy thanks to expansive windows. Nearby is a large chef’s kitchen that showcases imported marble slabs and overlooks the rear grounds. Elsewhere there are two family rooms and conveniently, each comes with its own wet bar. On that note, the house hosts additional amenities including a walk-in temperature-controlled wine room, a movie theater, a gym and a guest room—all of which can be found on the lower level.

LA Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is selling his Brentwood home for $29.9 million Estate Photos LA/Dusan Simonovic

The top floor is where the primary suite is located, decked out with a vaulted wood-paneled ceiling, a private patio and two separate walk-in closets. Definitely enough space to accommodate Westbrook’s extensive wardrobe and then some. There are also dual marble-clad bathrooms, connected by an oversized glass shower. Down below, the landscaped grounds are fit for any athlete whether you want to shoot some hoops on the patio, do a couple of laps in the pool or kick a few soccer balls around.

The Los Angeles mansion has a temperature-controlled wine room, gym, home theater and landscaped backyard Estate Photos LA/Dusan Simonovic

While Westbrook’s newly listed residence could suggest that a potential trade is in the works (it’s certainly possible), it could also just be a smart real estate play. If the California estate sells at its asking price—a hefty $29.9 million—the NBA star stands to earn at least $10 million from the transaction. For context, Westbrook bought the home for $19.75 million back in 2018 and has invested in several properties since as a source of off-court income.

The highest-paid LA Laker for the 2022-23 season could simply be looking to swap his manse for an even pricier pad. We’ll be on standby until then.

Bjorn Farrugia at Hilton & Hyland and Donnell Beverly Jr. at Berkshire Hathaway HSCP hold the listing.

Click here to see all photos of Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood home.