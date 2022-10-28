Russell Westbrook Just Bought the $37 Million Brentwood Mansion Across From LeBron James

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have had their fair share of struggles on the court. Now, let’s see how the two Lakers do as neighbors.

Roughly a month after Westbrook put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, he dropped $37 million on another bonkers Brentwood residence. The 13,500-square-foot home was formerly owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and just so happens to be right across the street from James. Ecclestone and her husband, Sam Palmer, bought the estate back in 2019 for $22.7 million and made a slew of renovations over the years, reported Dirt. Palmer, an agent at Hilton & Hyland, represented the transaction.

“I am delighted to announce the off-market sale of our family home, Vita Nova, in Los Angeles,” Palmer said in an Instagram post. “In 2019, @petraecclestoneofficial and I purchased a modern farmhouse and spent several months redesigning, upgrading materials and finishes, and adjusting the floor plan to provide a better flow for our family living. We had a vision and strong belief that if we enhanced the design quality, we would create a beautiful home rarely seen in LA.”

The manse was originally built in 2018 by Cutting Edge Development and is sited on a half-acre hillside lot overlooking the Pacific. The three-level home comprises eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a two-car garage, plus an elevator. (The latter should come in handy while Westbrook rests his hamstring.) Outside, you’ll find a pool, spa, sundeck and a patio.

One of the many improvements Ecclestone and Palmer made was turning what used to be a detached 10-car garage into “staff quarters,” they told The New York Times. Today, the space holds multiple glass-walled offices, a break room and laundry units with dry-cleaning capabilities. Palmer also noted on social media that the off-market deal was completed swiftly and in record time, considering the current state of the housing market.

As for Westbrook, it looks like he won’t be leaving the LA area anytime soon. Sorry, Lakers fans.