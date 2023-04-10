Ryan Reynolds Bought a Home in a Small Welsh Village to Be Closer to His Wrexham Soccer Team

Has Ryan Reynolds turned into the real-life Ted Lasso? After buying half of the Wrexham professional soccer club, he’s now reportedly ready to put down roots across the pond.

According to The Sun, residents of Marford, a small village in Wales, are losing their minds over the possibility that Reynolds could be their neighbor. The Deadpool star reportedly snapped up a quaint, four-bedroom cottage for £1.5 million ($1.8 million) a mere five miles from Wrexham, where he’ll be just a short distance away from his team.

“Ryan is moving to Marford, and it’s all the locals can talk about,” a source told the British newspaper. “His house is on the poshest road. It might not be the Big Apple, but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC in February 2021 along with good friend and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator, Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood hotshots scooped up the struggling fifth-division club together for £2 million (about $2.5 million) and since then have invested in rebuilding the team’s roster and reviving the local community. They even went as far as to film their takeover in an 18-episode docuseries entitled Welcome to Wrexham, the second season of which is expected to be released on FX later this year.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney during the match between Wrexham and Notts County. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Monday, the pair celebrated a massive 3-2 win over rival Notts County. The victory brings Wrexham one step closer to promotion from the National League into the English League, which has been Reynolds and McElhenney’s goal from the very beginning (pun intended). “The plan is now, and has always been, the Premier League,” Reynolds told the BBC back in January. “I can’t really put a date on that. But if it’s theoretically possible to go from fifth division to Premier League, why wouldn’t we do it?”

