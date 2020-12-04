Ryan Seacrest’s Secluded Beverly Hills Compound Hits the Market for $85 Million

Ryan Seacrest is dimming the lights on his Beverly Hills estate. The American Idol host has just listed the 90210 home for an eye-popping $85 million.

The 45-year-old purchased the secluded LA compound from fellow TV host Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 for $36.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times—less than half his asking. Eight years on, the property has skyrocketed in value thanks to increased interest in the highly affluent area and a boom in trophy estates. It also helps that Seacrest did a little remodeling and tricked out the property with luxury amenities, like a massage room and home cinema. Hey, where else is one supposed to watch Idol?

The epic estate is located just across the street from Franklin Canyon Reservoir and offers more than three acres of resort-like grounds, with manicured lawns and spectacular ocean views. The centerpiece of the property is a 9,000-square-foot abode that was originally built by the noted architects Buff & Hensman in the ‘60s for the actor Laurence Harvey.

The one-story home showcases an impeccable level of quality, taste and craftsmanship. Think striking exposed beams, dramatic chandeliers and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. The layout sees four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, formal dining room and an open-plan kitchen. When a little quiet is needed, there’s an office and library. Conversely, when it’s time to party, there’s a lounge with a wet bar where you can enjoy the requisite happy hour cocktail, as well as a sunroom with a pizza oven and grill.

The amenities are, of course, fit for an A-Lister and include a mega-sized pool, a separate fitness facility, a secure underground garage and al fresco dining areas. Elsewhere, there are two sizable guesthouses and a pool house that together offer a further three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing on the Beverly Hills property, which will be shown to pre-qualified clients only.

