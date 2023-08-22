RZA Pays $10 Million for Lavish Hilltop Estate in Malibu

RZA’s career has spanned well over 30 years. Over that time, the legendary hip-hop music producer has tried his hand at everything from film scoring (most notably with the “Kill Bill” franchise), acting (“American Gangster,” “Californication”) and directing (“The Man With the Iron Fists”).

Now the Wu-Tang Clan mastermind and namesake of Rihanna’s son has decided his next adventure is becoming a real estate mogul. Property records show the 54-year-old Brooklyn native has paid $9.8 million for a sprawling Malibu estate, adding to a portfolio that includes his longtime New Jersey home and a more recently acquired spread in Bell Canyon, a guard-gated neighborhood in the northwestern outskirts of Los Angeles.

Built in 2001 by Houston property developer Vincent Kickerillo, the property last sold in 2019 for $7.8 million to a non-famous buyer who gave the nearly 11,000-square-foot mansion a contemporary remodel. Set behind gates and a spectacularly long driveway on more than 5 acres of hillside land, the notably grand residence includes soaring ceilings, travertine floors, walls of glass and a newly open-concept floorplan.

Other highlights are not limited to an elevator, a surround-sound system, a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and premium appliances, a butler’s pantry and multiple sets of French doors spilling out to the grounds. Upstairs are dual master retreats, two of the home’s seven bedrooms, and each include walnut floors, a fireplace, bespoke closets, spa-style bathrooms and private balconies.

But the outdoors is where this landlocked estate truly shines brightest; the manicured grounds include verdant fruit orchards and mature specimen trees, plus a full outdoor kitchen, ample patio space, parking for north of a dozen cars and a petite guesthouse. Best of all, an infinity-edge swimming pool boasts unobstructed panoramic views of the Malibu coastline, directly overlooking both the Encinal bluffs and El Matador State beach.