Sarah Jessica Parker’s Former NYC Penthouse Could Be Yours for $5.5 Million



It doesn’t get more “New York” than a Tribeca penthouse formerly owned by Sarah Jessica Parker. And if you couldn’t help but wonder, it does in fact have a closet that would make even Carrie Bradshaw jealous.

The actress’s one-time home is located on the top floor of the Collect Pound House. However, the residence and co-op building have been extensively renovated since she lived there in the ‘90s. Combined with a second unit below it, the ultra-chic duplex now has four bedrooms and four bathrooms across its two levels, plus a stunning 1,000-square-foot rooftop terrace for al fresco lounging. If you happen to have $5.5 million to spare, Parker’s former pad could be yours.

The New York City penthouse that Sarah Jessica Parker once owned has hit the market for $5.5 million Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Photography for Corcoran

The minimalist interiors are laid out in an open design and come with some seriously striking details, in addition to a few that harken back to the building’s 20th-century origins. There are rich hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10.5-foot-high ceilings and a mix of wood-framed and arched windows—26 in total if you’re counting.

On the second floor, a massive great room blends into the living and dining areas. Meanwhile, the kitchen is illuminated by a set of skylights and has been outfitted with custom cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and a cozy breakfast room. Elsewhere, you’ll find a home office and a full bathroom.

The interiors have a minimalist design. In the kitchen, there’s a set of skylights and custom cabinetry Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Photography for Corcoran

Down on the lower level are three bedrooms—however, a room that’s currently configured as a movie theater could serve as a fourth. The standout feature of the primary suite has got to be the huge walk-in closet, custom built, of course, with plenty of built-in storage for all your Manolo Blahniks.

Just up the staircase is the rooftop terrace, which was designed by architect Stephen Wanta. The outdoor oasis comes with 360-degree views of the city and a summer kitchen. The only thing missing is a batch of Cosmos.

Claudia Saez-Fromm and Mark David Fromm of The Corcoran Group hold the listing.

