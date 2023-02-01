‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie’s Sprawling NYC Loft Just Hit the Market for $7.1 Million

While most morning show hosts offer viewers a glimpse into their daily lives, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is taking things one step further and welcoming buyers into her New York City home—currently on the market for a cool $7.1 million.

The NBC News broadcaster is selling the Tribeca apartment that she and her husband, Michael Feldman, bought together back in 2017, reported The Wall Street Journal. The condo, which spans an impressive 3,735 square feet, occupies an entire floor inside a boutique residential building. Internally, you’ll find four bedrooms and three and a half baths. The stylish digs have also been professionally designed by AD100’s Monique Gibson and feature white-oak flooring throughout, plus hand-painted murals by artist Dean Barger.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has put her New York City condo on the market for $7.1 million. Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International

What drew Guthrie to the dwelling was the roughly 50-foot great room and, more specifically, its massive concrete ceiling. “It looks so urban and cool,” she told the WSJ. “We just thought it added a certain edge.” Elsewhere, the living and dining areas are separated by a set of massive steel-framed glass doors, adding to the home’s industrial look. Though, a custom marble-and-white oak bar, an antiqued mirror and Saint Laurent marble island add more of glitzy vibe.

The Tribeca apartment has a giant concrete ceiling that extends from the great room to the living and dining areas. Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, the primary suite sports its own fireplace and an expansive dressing room that has been decked out with custom oak millwork. There’s also a spa-like bathroom that has a soaking tub, a flatscreen TV, a separate shower and bluestone finishes. Nearby, an office could double as an additional bedroom if you’re not the WFH type; it’s currently outfitted with a built-in desk and a hidden Murphy bed concealed by wood panels.

Although the pair admitted to the publication that parting ways with their beloved pad is going to be hard, the couple is hoping to make good on their dream of one day owning a townhouse somewhere else in the city.

Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Savannah Guthrie’s Tribeca condo.