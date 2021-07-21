Scottie Pippen Is Airbnb-ing His $2 Million Chicago Home During the Olympics—for $92 a Night

There won’t be any spectators in Tokyo for this year’s Olympics, so if you plan on watching, make sure it’s at a grand venue where you can really feel like you’re celebrating the moment. Thankfully, two-time gold medalist Scottie Pippen is opening up his Chicago home to fans through Airbnb, so you can watch the games at the home of a former Olympian.

It’s a bit of a steal, too, as Pippen’s six-bedroom home is available for $92 a night—a nod to the year he and his teammates won at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Fans staying at the Chicago residence can rewatch that moment via archival footage in the movie theater before tuning in to the Tokyo games. Pippen will even virtually greet guests upon their arrival.

It’s all part of a special, limited-edition package offered through Airbnb, with bookings going live at 1 pm EST on July 22. The experience also includes some take-home swag, as guests will be able to snag a few items from Team USA’s 2020 Medal Stand Collection with Nike so they’ll always remember the trip. Also included in the package is a selection of pre-game foods including fruits and veggies, steak and more.

You’ll also be able to enjoy the spectacular 10,000-square-foot home, which has a basketball court with an image of Pippen’s old Chicago Bulls jersey emblazoned on the floor. Outside there’s a pool with a nearby TV, so you won’t miss any of the games while swimming laps. Other big-ticket amenities include an arcade room and indoor sauna.

There are three one-night stays available at Pippen’s home, and they’re timed with the basketball competitions: August 2, August 4 and August 6. If you miss out and are still interested in the property, there’s a chance it will be back on the sale market sooner rather than later—Pippen has been shopping it for years now, and it was last listed for two million. His Florida home has also been on and off the market in recent years, with the NBA star even offering to throw in his 55′ VanDutch yacht in the mix to sweeten the deal.

Check out more photos of his Chicago digs below: