Home of the Week: Inside Sean Connery’s $34 Million Villa on the French Riveriera

Once owned by actor Sean Connery, the spectacular Villa Le Roc Fleuri has only improved with age. Perched in the rocky cliffs overlooking the blue Mediterranean, it’s just a short Aston Martin drive to the old port of Nice.

The Scottish screen star reportedly bought the villa around the time of his wedding in 1975 to his second wife, French artist Micheline Roquebrune, who grew up in the area. The couple is said to have lived here until the late 1980s, splitting their time between it, a villa in Marbella, Spain and a house in Ireland.

Perched high on the rocks in the Cap de Nice neighborhood, Le Roc Fleuri—it translates to “the flowery rock”— has six floors with more than 10,700 square feet of space.

The residence dates to 1928, but these days it looks a little different from when Connery lived here. The home’s current owners dramatically increased its size over the years by scooping up two adjacent properties to create two independent guest villas.

Now the estate sits on 1.25 acres that include newly-renovated terraced gardens and an incredible semi-circular saltwater swimming pool that feels like it’s jutting out over the Mediterranean.

The west-facing views from pretty much every room in the house are beyond breathtaking. To the right is the old port of Nice, and beyond it sits the city’s crescent bay with the iconic Promenade des Anglais. In the distance, Cap d’Antibes is visible, framed by the snowcapped Alpes-Maritimes mountains.

Imposing security gates open to a paved driveway that winds down to the main house. Steps lead from a covered entrance into the home’s grand salon with its floor-to-ceiling windows leading out to an elegant terrace.

Many of the light-filled villa’s stylish 1920s Art Deco features have been retained, such as the marble staircase with its ornate wrought-iron and wooden handrail. That and the original elevator facade with intricate, hand-crafted, wrought-iron and marble details.

The elevator whisks you up to the master suite which sprawls across the home’s entire top floor. Here there are two separate bathrooms, a dressing room and expansive walk-in closet. Like many of the home’s rooms, the bedroom features gorgeous modern wide-planked wood floors.

French doors lead out from the master on to a private balcony, or take the staircase up to the huge rooftop deck. One level down, there’s a gym, a Hamman spa and an ensuite bedroom.

Windows in the gym overlook one of the home’s most unique features: an indoor swimming pool set into the home’s rock foundations with views out over the Med.

The two secluded guest villas on the grounds each have a pair of ensuite bedrooms and living rooms, one of which is currently being used as an artist’s studio.

“This is a unique and astonishingly beautiful property, in a prime location that is within minutes of Nice airport, Cap Ferrat and Monaco,” says Edward de Mallet Morgan, partner at Frank Knight Cap Ferrat that holds the listing.

These days Connery—who became Sir Sean in 2000—lives quietly with Lady Connery in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas where he is getting ready to celebrate his 90th birthday this August.