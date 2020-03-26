Shia LaBeouf Scoops Up a Luxurious $5.5 Million Pasadena Villa

Honey Boy star and experiential performance artist Shia LaBeouf has significantly upgraded his residential circumstances in Los Angeles, Calif., with the not quite $5.5 million purchase of a brand-spanking-new Mediterranean-style villa along a pretty street in one of Pasadena’s most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods. According to listings held by William Podley and Jenny Stanley of Deasy Penner Podley, LaBeouf’s new digs measure in at slightly more than 4,100 square feet and sit on a third of an acre dotted with mature Sycamore and Oak trees. The stately residence’s three floors are luxuriously serviced by an elevator—there are staircases as well—and contains four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A horseshoe drive arcs up to the front of the essentially Italianate house where there’s an eye-catching tile-accented fountain and, sitting atop a ground-level two-car garage, a sprawling, stone-paved terrace accented with a fetching decorative balustrade benefits from its elevated perch with a verdant view into the surrounding treetops.

Just inside the front door, adjoining formal living and dining rooms feature gleaming hardwood floors and a grid of wood beams on the ceiling. Anchored by a massive stone fireplace, the living room opens through arched French doors to the front terrace, while the dining room has much more modern glass sliders that disappear into the walls and lead to the backyard. A well-stocked butler’s pantry/wet bar serves as an efficient pass-through from the dining room to the combination kitchen, breakfast nook and family room where a fireplace is somewhat awkwardly angled into a corner next to a bank of disappearing glass sliders that open the backyard. Arranged around a large center island with a bold mix of ink-black and sugar-white cabinets the kitchen is expensively equipped with top-end finishes and designer appliances.

Three en suite guest bedrooms plus an enviable room laundry room are joined on the second floor by a master suite that offers a Juliet balcony, spa-style bathroom with deep soaking tub and a custom-fitted walk-in closet.

The property’s more than 2,000 square feet of terracing includes a vast sunken terrace outside the family and dining rooms that incorporates built-in banquette seating and an outdoor kitchen/grilling area. Beyond the sunken terrace, thick foliage and mature trees surround a lush expanse of sod and ensure complete privacy from the neighboring estates, one of which is owned by Avengers director Anthony Russo. Somewhat surprisingly for a home in this location and in this price range, the property does not currently have a swimming pool, but certainly there is room to add one.

The Nyphomaniac star’s former home, a three-bedroom and four-bathroom 1950s post-and-beam architectural in the affluent foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., was scooped up by the provocative performer just over a decade ago for $1.825 million.