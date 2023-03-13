Trans Am Champ Simon Gregg’s $13 Million Florida Manse Comes With a Private Dock—and It’s Up for Grabs

It looks like three-time Trans Am champion Simon Gregg is shifting gears. The race car driver has put his South Florida mansion on the market, and now the prized pad can be yours.

Gregg’s five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode sits right on the border of Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter. The latter is where A-list professional athletes including Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods also own property. According to records, he paid roughly $9 million for the spread back in 2021. He recently hoisted it back onto the market for a cool $12.8 million with Holly Meyer Lucas of the Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass.

Sited on half an acre, the contemporary residence offers 100 feet of direct frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. Naturally, there’s a private dock for you to park your yacht or to sit on while you watch the boats pass by. Other outdoor amenities include a summer kitchen, a fire pit, a sparkling swimming pool, and multiple sundecks. Essentially, it’s the perfect place for either entertainment or relaxation.

Trans Am champion Simon Gregg just listed his waterfront estate in South Florida for $12.8 million. Pelican Pix

Internally, no expenses were spared in terms of the design. There are expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, a glass-enclosed wine room, and stone flooring throughout that was imported from Italy. The overall aesthetic is modern and minimal, which is a big departure from other addresses in the neighborhood. The kitchen feels super sleek, decked out with top-of-the-line Gaggenau and Miele appliances, a large center island, tons of storage, and even a hidden wet bar. “It’s a treat to show it,” Meyer Lucas told Mansion Global. “There’s no part of the home that’s not aesthetically pleasing, even the laundry room.”

The home spans two floors and has primary suites on both levels. Pelican Pix

Elsewhere, a lavish first-level primary suite sports its own covered patio. Plus, the spa-like bathroom comes complete with a freestanding soaking tub, a double vanity, an oversized shower, and a custom walk-in closet. A solid wood floating staircase leads to the second floor and another primary suite. Here, you’ll have your own sitting area (which could double as an office), another custom walk-in dressing room, and en suite. The pièce de résistance, though, is a balcony that looks straight out to the water. It’s a view that can’t be beat.

