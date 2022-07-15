Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Just Listed Their Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Mansion for $19.6 Million

A modern family just listed its luxe Beverly Hills home.

Emmy-winning actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, are saying farewell to their 11,369-square-foot home. The swanky residence, which is gated, features soaring ceilings, spiral staircases and ornate details that take inspiration from Renaissance-era Italian architecture. It also includes seven bedrooms, two of which are maid’s quarters, and 11 bathrooms that feature eye-catching wallpapers and tiles, all of them conceived by interior designer Jennifer Bevan.

And while the home’s details dazzle, take a look at the whole and you’ll find it’s thoughtfully designed for serious entertaining. It has a new kitchen equipped with high-end appliances including an industrial stove, two dishwashers, two warming drawers and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. A marble island balances out the space, which also features exposed wooden beams. Off to the side of the kitchen is a quaint space for a quick family breakfast. Elsewhere, there are two other dining areas for accommodating guests on special occasions. The largest of the dining spaces features a coffered ceiling and French doors that lead onto the property’s gardens.

Those details appear elsewhere in the generously sized home, which will also help you welcome guests with its wine cellar, a home theater that seats 25 people and a bar that’ll make space for a serious party.

And as you venture outdoors, the home’s pool, spa and manicured grounds offer lots of room for family BBQs and other special events. Given that the 90210 zip code has no shortage of bold-faced names as residents, the garden is lined with tall, lush hedges for privacy. When you’re ready to leave the fortress, you’ll find many of Beverly Hills’s top-rated attractions from shopping on Rodeo Drive to delicious grass-fed Wagyu beef at Matū steakhouse nearby.

“[The] couple is selling the home because they bought a bigger house in the same area that they gutted and have been working on for two years,” says listing agent Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty—Beverly Hills Brokerage via email with Robb Report. “[The] best buyer is someone who likes an Italian-style house with some contemporary finishes.”

If that happens to be you, the elegant listing can now be yours for just $19.6 million.

Check out more images below.