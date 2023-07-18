Stephen Sondheim’s Former N.Y.C Townhouse Hits the Market $7 Million

Everything’s coming up roses at Manhattan’s Turtle Bay Gardens.

A historic New York City townhouse that was the long-time residence of late Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim has hit the market, Curbed reported. Listed for a cool $7 million with Michael J. Franco of Compass, the composer bought the five-story building in the ‘60s following his 1959 theater production, Gypsy. Sondheim lived at the abode for several decades up until his death in 2021.

“After a friend gave me an economics lesson in real estate, I realized that with the royalties from the recent success of Gypsy, I could afford a down payment. And then I rented out the top three floors of the townhouse to help me pay the mortgage,” the Tony Award–winning songwriter told Pamela Hanlon, author of Manhattan’s Turtle Bay.

Stephen Sondheim’s New York City townhouse just listed for $7 million. Santiago Leon/DDreps

Originally built in the early 1900s, the corner residence measures a whopping 5,690 square feet and covers an impressive 2,000 square feet of land. Inside, you’ll find a ton of preserved period details packed inside the 19-foot-wide pad. There’s a wrought-iron gated forecourt, a wood-paneled foyer with barrel-vaulted veiling, and chevron-patterned wood floors in the 32-foot living room. Nearby, the formal dining area is equipped with soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, ornate crown moldings, and a giant set of French doors.

The residence is part of Manhattan’s Turtle Bay Gardens. Santiago Leon/DDreps

Not to worry, the storied seven-bedroom dwelling has its fair share of modern amenities, too. For example, there’s a gym and a totally renovated chef’s kitchen. The space is decked out with glass-fronted cabinets and stainless-steel countertops. Upstairs, a primary suite complete with custom built-ins, a fireplace, an en suite bathroom, and an enormous dressing room takes up the entire fourth floor.

Sondheim’s music studio is still intact. Santiago Leon/DDreps

Fans of Into the Woods or admirers of any of Sondheim’s works will be surprised to find that his music studio has remained intact. Nearby, make sure to check out the stunning solarium and its original stained-glass windows. From here, you can step onto a 30-foot private terrace that overlooks the famous gardens for perhaps some “peace and quiet and open air.”

Click here to see all the photos of 246 East 49th Street.