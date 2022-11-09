Steve McQueen’s Former Beachside Hideaway in Malibu Hits the Market for $17 Million

Edgy and effortlessly cool not only describes the late actor Steven McQueen, but also his former Malibu abode. And if you ever wanted to channel the movie star’s iconic style IRL, his one-time waterside pad has hit the market.

The Southern California residence that McQueen shared with wife and leading lady, Ali MacGraw, is officially up for grabs. According to public records, McQueen’s son, Chad, sold the oceanfront home in July 2020. It then changed hands once again in September of the same year when current owner and songwriter Ammar Malik scooped up the Victoria Point property for $8.35 million, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Malik, alongside his partner, Chyna Bardarson, spent seven figures to remodel The King of Cool’s former hideaway, which is perched on a bluff for ultimate privacy. Today, the overfall feel post-reno is ultra-modern with huge sliding doors, black-framed windows and rich wood paneling. If you’re curious about what the home looked like before, you can check it out here.

Steve McQueen ’s former beach house in Malibu just listed for $16.9 million The Luxury Level

Because of its location, expect to encounter some beachy touches, like a storage room with plenty of space to hold your surfboards, in addition to a private staircase that leads directly down to the sandy shore. Two outdoor showers should come in handy if you plan on rinsing off after paddling out. Or, if you’d prefer to scope out the swell first, there are multiple decks that offer up sprawling views from Broad Beach to Point Dume.

The four-bedroom home has been modernized and features sliding glass doors and multiple balconies The Luxury Level

In all, it comprises four bedrooms, five bathrooms and 4,335 square feet of living space. On the main level is a bright and airy chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine-rack wall. Elsewhere, an open dining and living room looks directly out to the Pacific. The second level is where you’ll find the primary suite. The space has been decked out with an accent wood-paneled wall, a fireplace, an ocean-facing balcony and a spa-like bathroom. Now, it can all be yours for $16.9 million.

Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Steve McQueen’s former Malibu home.