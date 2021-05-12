Steven Seagal’s $3.4 Million Fortified Mansion in Arizona Is Fitted With Bulletproof Glass, Because of Course

Maybe playing a role in all those action flicks allows reality to blend with fiction just a smidge. When Patriot actor Steven Seagal built his custom home in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2001, he didn’t just make the 12-acre property secure behind a gate: He added bulletproof glass, and lots of it. Nearly every room in the house has a glass wall or skylights, all impenetrable.

The place is now up for sale, listed for $3.395 million. It’s located in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch on Desert Mountain, surrounded by desert flora and golf greens. Closest is the Chiricahua course, but six Jack Nicklaus Signature courses sit nearby, as well as a new USGA-rated, par-54 course.

The estate includes a four-bedroom, five-bath main house as well as a 600-square-foot guest house with its own spacious bedroom suite, full kitchen and living area. All those glass walls allow the stunning desert views in from dawn to sunset, with the twinkling of stars and distant city lights of Phoenix appearing at night.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot main house’s airy rooms open onto terraces and balconies supported by stone pillars with copper accents. Inside, there’s a screening room (naturally), great room, family room and games room. The kitchen is meant for entertaining—which has been a lucky thing for Seagal, as he has seven kids, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com—so the several ovens, chef’s appliances and a walk-in pantry can help feed a crowd.

Two primary bedroom suites allow for plenty of sleeping room for the whole gang. Both have walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms, with one also including a sitting room and a fireplace.

Outdoors, you’ll find covered stone terraces to stay out of the sun and an infinity-edge pool with views of the surrounding valley. The hot tub will beckon on cool desert nights. A built-in barbeque and outside kitchen complete the dining terrace. Three handsome garages and a spacious motorcourt allow for plenty of parking.

Julianna Eriksen and Bob Nathan of Engel & Volkers hold the listing.