RR One

Steven Seagal’s $3.4 Million Fortified Mansion in Arizona Is Fitted With Bulletproof Glass, Because of Course

If the inpenetrable glass doesn't stop the bad guys, you can always become a martial arts expert like Seagal.

Steven Seagal home Photo: Engel & Völkers; Inset: Marco Piovanotto/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP Images

Maybe playing a role in all those action flicks allows reality to blend with fiction just a smidge. When Patriot actor Steven Seagal built his custom home in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2001, he didn’t just make the 12-acre property secure behind a gate: He added bulletproof glass, and lots of it. Nearly every room in the house has a glass wall or skylights, all impenetrable.

The place is now up for sale, listed for $3.395 million. It’s located in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch on Desert Mountain, surrounded by desert flora and golf greens. Closest is the Chiricahua course, but six Jack Nicklaus Signature courses sit nearby, as well as a new USGA-rated, par-54 course.

The estate includes a four-bedroom, five-bath main house as well as a 600-square-foot guest house with its own spacious bedroom suite, full kitchen and living area. All those glass walls allow the stunning desert views in from dawn to sunset, with the twinkling of stars and distant city lights of Phoenix appearing at night.

Steven Seagal home

The estate sits on 12 private acres on Desert Mountain.  Photo: Engel & Völkers

The nearly 9,000-square-foot main house’s airy rooms open onto terraces and balconies supported by stone pillars with copper accents. Inside, there’s a screening room (naturally), great room, family room and games room. The kitchen is meant for entertaining—which has been a lucky thing for Seagal, as he has seven kids, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com—so the several ovens, chef’s appliances and a walk-in pantry can help feed a crowd.

Two primary bedroom suites allow for plenty of sleeping room for the whole gang. Both have walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms, with one also including a sitting room and a fireplace.

Steven Seagal home

The home theater  Photo: Engel & Völkers

Outdoors, you’ll find covered stone terraces to stay out of the sun and an infinity-edge pool with views of the surrounding valley. The hot tub will beckon on cool desert nights. A built-in barbeque and outside kitchen complete the dining terrace. Three handsome garages and a spacious motorcourt allow for plenty of parking.

Julianna Eriksen and Bob Nathan of Engel & Volkers hold the listing. 

Steven Seagal home

The great room  Photo: Engel & Völkers

Steven Seagal home

One of two primary suite bathrooms  Photo: Engel & Völkers

Steven Seagal home

Views about from every terrace  Photo: Engel & Völkers

Steven Seagal home

Stone pillars with copper accents bring the natural world into the home.  Photo: Engel & Völkers

