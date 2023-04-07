Stevie Wonder Once Lived in This $11 Million Beverly Hills Home. Now It Can Be the Sunshine of Your Life.

One of Stevie Wonder’s former residences wants to take you to higher ground.

From 2011 to 2015, the legendary musician leased the 6,217-square-foot California digs set in Beverly Hills’s affluent Trousdale Estates neighborhood. The gated home at 600 Clinton Place was built in the 1970s with Hollywood Regency-style touches spanning four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a number of common spaces. Its spacious floor lets in an abundance of natural light and provides you with views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every corner. If you’re looking to relocate, the luxe urban oasis can now be yours for $11 million.

Inside the Beverly Hills home’s living room with a fireplace and outdoor views. Marc Angeles

Lush front yard landscaping leads to the home’s front door. The exterior is at once modern and regal. Inside you’ll find soaring ceilings, wood flooring, and classic white paint on the walls that give it a minimalistic finish. The living room lies just ahead with a spacious area for plush seating, as well as a double-sided fireplace and tall sliding doors that open out to the backyard.

Further in, you’ll find the chef’s kitchen with luxe stainless-steel appliances such as a double oven, island-set stovetop, and dishwasher. There’s an excess of cabinet space for storing extra groceries and easily finding dishware when hosting guests. Adjacent is a spacious formal dining area with a tall window offering backyard views. The home’s primary bedroom is set on the East Wing with newly renovated finishes, dual walk-in closets, and an ensuite bathroom. A fitness center, office, and four-car garage round out the indoor amenities.

“The walls in this home hold so much history from the ‘Wonder’ days and I had a feeling when I walked this home that if these walls could talk, you might hear Wonder and Quincy Jones re-living their 1972 You’ve Got It Bad album days,” says listing agent Holland Ashrafnia of the H Group at AKG | Christie’s in a statement.

Backyard views at night fall featuring an oval-shaped pool and city views. Marc Angeles

The abode’s backyard, meanwhile, features a covered patio with recessed lighting and smooth stone flooring. It extends out horizontally with enough space to house lounge seating next to lush landscaping and an oval-shaped pool. Even better, the backyard serves up mesmerizing views of the LA cityscape.

For more details, contact agents Holland Ashrafnia, Aleks Lipovic, and Kyle Siwik of The H Group at AKG| Christie’s and Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s who hold the $11 million listing.

Click here for more images of the home.