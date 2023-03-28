Inside the Roy Kids’ $83 Million L.A. Mega Manse That Starred in the ‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere

In the season four premiere of Succession on Sunday night, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) were busy plotting their new media start-up, The Hundred. However, more interesting than the bespoke information hub, described as “Substack meets Masterclass meets The Economist meets The New Yorker,” was the swanky Los Angeles mega-mansion they were holed up in.

We all know the Roys have no shortage of luxury properties under their belt, and it turns out, the real star of this season’s opener was a hilltop behemoth known as the San Onofre estate. (Although, it’s not clear who on the show it actually belongs to.) Originally built by celebrity developer Ardie Tavangarian, the Pacific Palisades manse was sold to a 26-year-old crypto billionaire for a whopping $83 million in 2021 following a short stint on the rental market. At the time, the transaction broke two residential sales records for the area.

Perched high up on a one-acre promontory, the modernist abode offers views of the Santa Monica Mountains, the Pacific Ocean, and Downtown LA. The exterior is characterized by a dramatic, curved wall that resembles the sail of a ship. According to Architectural Digest, it was made from board-formed concrete to look like natural wood. Altogether, the 20,000-square-foot spread features six bedrooms and a staggering 18 bathrooms. However, in “The Munsters,” the trio was predominantly seen in the living room and out by the pool.

In an aerial shot of the residence, we see Kendall venture up the private driveway which leads to a car gallery. Naturally, the amenities are extravagant as the abode itself. There’s a chef’s kitchen that was custom designed by Nobu, a sprawling 20-person movie theater, an outdoor cinema, and multiple pools. Plus, a jacuzzi is positioned on the roof deck. The pièce de résistance is the primary suite, which can only be accessed via a retinal scanner. Inside, there’s a crazy retractable ceiling that can remain open for stargazing. We wonder which one of the sibs called dibs on that.