Designer Sue Wong’s $10.5 Million Mansion Is Like a Moroccan Palace in the Heart of LA

Renowned fashion designer Sue Wong has dressed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Jessica Biel in her glittering gowns. So when it came to styling her Los Angeles mansion, she did it in a way that stayed true to the glamorous aesthetic her label is known for.

Looking to Morocco for inspiration, Wong spent the past two years creating her own North African-themed retreat in Los Feliz, and now she’s put that property on the market, The New York Post first reported. Listed for a cool $10.4 million, the 10,300-square-foot estate has undergone a major, $3 million facelift courtesy of Wong. Whatever furnishings and décor she couldn’t source from overseas, she crafted herself with the help of local Moroccan artisans. All of these are included in the sale, by the way.

Fashion designer Sue Wong has listed her Moroccan-themed LA mansion for $10.4 million Brian Kaplan

The six-bed, seven-bath home is dripping with traditional Moorish flair. Think soaring archways in the foyer, hand-painted ceilings in the living room and ornate chandeliers throughout. Even the sinks and countertops were made abroad. The motif continues out front with bronze doors surrounded by soaring 20-foot walls made from imported tile, making you feel as if you’re about to enter a royal palace. At the center is a lush inner courtyard, decked out with a black obsidian pool, covered terrace, bar, an arbor and grilling area.

Most of the furnishings and decor have been sourced from North Africa and are all included in the sale Brian Kaplan

Internally, the media room is disguised as a library and a swanky, two-story entertaining lounge the size of a nightclub is equipped with a central bar and space for hundreds of guests, Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman, who holds the listing with Kendra Wilkinson and Spencer Daley, told the Post. Elsewhere, a grand dining room overlooks the sparkling pool. The primary suite is just as impressive, comprising its own sitting room, en suite bath and dressing room—all of which have been intricately decorated with crimson and gold trim.

