Sugar Ray Leonard’s Secluded LA Mansion Hits the Market for $46.5 Million

Ray Charles Leonard, better known as “Sugar” Ray Leonard and often regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, is parting ways with his old Los Angeles digs for $46.5 million. Unfortunately, a training ring doesn’t come with the property, but the Palisades estate has plenty of other amenities that will likely appeal to potential buyers.

First and foremost, you’ll get plenty of space, as the 16,700-square-foot main home sits on a 1.7-acre lot. That sprawling interior space has much to do with the home’s architect, Richard Landry, known as the king of the megamansion for creating massive projects for the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Mark Wahlberg.

The primary residence has seven bedrooms, and there’s an additional guest house on the property for friends or family who want to stay the night. The buildings on the grounds were designed to emulate the look and feel of an Italian villa.

And while the home doesn’t come with any boxing-related perks, there are still many different venues for exercising, including a tennis court and a pool—plus a putting green where you can practice your swing.

Above all, the estate is very private. It’s at the end of a long, gated driveway, with surrounding hedges providing an additional layer of quiet and seclusion.

That all begs the question: Why is Leonard parting with the place? According to The Wall Street Journal, he and his wife, Bern Leonard, are now empty nesters and therefore looking to downsize from their palatial digs. The couple had previously listed the home for about $52 million in late 2019 but took it off the market shortly after.

Of course, while they may be looking for a slightly less gargantuan residence to call home, if you’ve been on the hunt for a megamansion designed by one of the most sought-after architects in the category, then look no further.

Check out more photos of the estate below: