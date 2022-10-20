Sugar Ray Leonard Just Relisted His Pacific Palisades Compound for $45 Million

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard listed his Los Angeles mansion for $46.5 million last summer. Now the estate is now back on the market with $1.5 million price cut.

Located at 1550 Amalfi Drive, the “Leonard Estate” is located in the Upper Riviera area of the tony Pacific Palisades community. It spans 16,773 square feet with a three-story main house and guest house, and together they account for eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, a.k.a. the “King of the Megamansion,” the now $45 million abode is like a Florentine villa set on the Southern California coast.

An aerial view of the palatial digs at 1550 Amalfi Drive Anthony Barcelo

The 66-year-old former boxer, born Ray Charles Leonard, and his wife Bern Leonard are now empty nesters and looking to downsize, according to the Wall Street Journal. The couple first brought it to market back in 2019 but took it off shortly after listing it for $52 million. New images of the home reveal that little has changed beyond the interior decor—and the price.

Upon entering the seven-bedroom main residence, you’ll spot custom features like exposed wood beam ceilings, ornate tile flooring and ample windows that offer both mountain and ocean views. The two-story family room, like most of the home, is a light-filled retreat with gorgeous glass doors and soaring ceilings. It’s anchored by one of the property’s three fireplaces.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen with upscale appliances, custom cabinetry, marble countertops and a peninsula/bar with space for seating. There’s also a formal dining room and multiple lounge areas—all of which are connected via winding staircases and corridors with stone flooring. When you’re ready for some private time, the spacious primary suite offers ocean-view balconies to help you unwind.

Inside the light-filled, two-story family room Anthony Barcelo

Other standout amenities include a gym, office, den and theater room. The guest house, which has one bedroom, is set in the backyard along with a circular pool, cabanas, a tennis court and the property’s lush landscaping. There’s also a designated putting green to practice your short game.

Set just minutes from the Pacific Coast Highway and coastal beaches, the “Leonard Estate” is ideal for those that value their privacy but crave easy access to the ocean. Aaron Kirman, Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Daniel Milstein of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.

Click here for more images of the property.