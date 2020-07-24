Susan Sarandon’s Massive NYC Loft Has 60 Feet of Windows. It Can Be Yours for $7.9 Million.

The coolest room in Thelma & Louise star Susan Sarandon’s huge five-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot Manhattan duplex, might just be the smallest one.

Painted a vibrant cobalt blue, the so-called “Academy Award bath” is the teeny guest bathroom where Sarandon, 73, displays her considerable trove of awards.

From her Oscar for Dead Man Walking to her Screen Actors Guild award to her Glamour Woman of the Year accolade—they’re here. And taking pride of place there above the loo is the gold disc that commemorates her starring role in the 1975 classic Rocky Horror Picture Show.

After living in this sprawling duplex for the past 29 years, Sarandon says it’s now time to let it go. With her kids grown and gone, the place is now too big. She’s priced it at a relatively modest $7.9 million, and when she sells, she plans to downsize to a smaller condo nearby.

The native New Yorker bought the home in 1991 with former partner, actor and Bill Durham costar, Tim Robbins. When the couple split in 2011, she took over ownership.

Located in the nine-story La Fabrique building at 147 West 15th Street, between Chelsea and Greenwich Village, the former commercial structure was constructed in 1923 and converted into condos around 1987.

Sarandon and Robbins originally purchased the eighth-floor unit, later acquiring the apartment below and combining the two into a vast space connected by a sweeping staircase.

A key-locked private elevator whisks you to the eighth floor and opens into a truly massive living space dominated by almost 60 feet of windows. Stark-white walls and ceilings together with light-wood flooring only add to the airy, spacious feel of the entire condo.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sarandon called the room “The Field” because of its sheer size, and described how her children, along with a variety of actor and musician friends, would perform there, with the room’s curved, bleacher-like staircase doubling as audience seating.

On this floor is also the open kitchen, with its grand island and bar-stool seating. Close by is a large dining area with views of the Manhattan skyline through floor-to-ceiling glass, a sunken media lounge and a cozy den with a wood-burning fireplace.

In the huge corner library, which according to the listing, could easily be converted into a sixth bedroom, jaw-descending views stretch to the east and south, across to Union Square and the Con Edison skyscraper and over to the One World Trade Center.

The main bedroom on this floor enjoys commanding views of the towering Empire State building. The suite comes with a stand-alone soaking tub positioned in front of glass doors leading out on to a private balcony.

With no shortage of living space on this eighth floor, Sarandon reportedly used the floor below as huge private guest quarters. A staircase leads down into the space, with its three bedrooms, family room, a second kitchen, and its piece de resistance, a 45-foot-long terrace with more magnificent views of city landmarks.

Throughout the two floors there’s an industrial vibe created by exposed sprinkler pipework, the free-standing iron radiators and deep-beamed ceilings.

As for that quirky “Academy Award” bathroom, Sarandon told the Journal she thought it fun to keep the “gongs” in the smallest room. “When people come out, I expect them to be laughing, but they don’t say a thing. Maybe they think I’m taking it seriously.”

Selling the property will no doubt be bittersweet for the movie legend and passionate activist. “We saw the towers fall on 9/11, and we saw the sun rise again the next day,” she recalls.

Realtors Nikki Field and Mara Flash Blum, of Sotheby’s International Realty, are the listing agents.