Susie Hilfiger’s Historic Connecticut Estate Just Listed for a Cool $18 Million

Before fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and Susie Hilfiger, his wife of 20 years, called it quits, they shared a country house in Greenwich, Conn. Now, she’s hoisted the historic estate that the estranged couple bought in the ‘90s onto the market.

Originally built in 1775, the sprawling 17-acre property dubbed Denbigh Farm is asking just shy of $18 million—which is actually a steal considering what it was listed for just a few years prior. When the Hilfigers purchased the abode, it was owned by the late Joseph Verner Reed Jr.—a former U.S. ambassador to Morocco. At the time, the manor was thought of as a place where their family could seek refuge and maintain a low profile. Although, in speaking with Architectural Digest, Susie admitted that they “instantly fell in love with it.”

Susie Hilfiger’s Connecticut compound, also known as Denbigh Farm, just listed for $17.9 million Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home has seen several renovations throughout its lifetime, one at the hands of New York-based firm Albro & Lindeberg in the early 20th century and another by architect Allan Greenberg that was completed in the early 2000s shortly after the couple moved in. “The house deserved sensitivity and attention to detail,” Susie explains to AD. “It had amazing bones and an even better spirit. We redid everything: the roof, the plumbing, all the infrastructure.”

Today, the spread comprises a main shingle-roofed residence, along with a detached guest cottage, and two additional apartments located above the garage. Equestrian enthusiasts will enjoy a horse stable with six stalls, multiple paddocks, and a riding arena. The grounds also sport a carriage house, chicken coops, an apple orchard, a tennis court, and a swimming pool. Though, a children’s playhouse modeled after George Washington’s Mount Vernon is one of the more peculiar perks.

Susie renovated the 18th-century estate alongside her ex-husband and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty

For the Sister Parish–inspired interiors of the main house, Susie tapped London’s Colefax and Fowler to tackle the design. All of the living spaces, in addition to the seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, are decked out with colorful textiles, hand-painted wallpaper, and antiques that the Hilfigers have collected—including pieces that once belonged to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor that were acquired at auction in 1997. “We bought carpets, a pair of eagle-shaped consoles, and the famous blue sofa she kept at the end of her bed where she would keep her pug dolls,” Susie tells the magazine. “We even bought her green Venetian secretary where she conducted all her household business.”

While we imagine it’ll be hard to part ways with the dwelling that she’s owned for close to three decades, Susie revealed to the publication that she plans on moving to the West Coast to be closer to her kids. “I loved raising my children at Denbigh Farm, but now I’ve started a new chapter.”

Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

