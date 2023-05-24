Suzanne Somers’s Fantastical 28-Acre Former Compound in Palm Springs Hits the Market for $13 Million

A nearly century-old desert compound in Palm Springs is the talk of the town—and not just because it used to belong to Suzanne Somers.

The enchanting, 28-acre property is one of the most impressive residences in The Mesa community, and it recently reemerged on the market asking a cool $12.9 million. The Three’s Company star and her husband, Alan Hamel, bought the hillside spread in the ‘70s and decided to sell it back in 2021 after over 40 years of ownership.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom oasis comprises a European-inspired main house, four individual villas, a total of 10 outdoor venues including a hand-carved natural rock amphitheater, and a lagoon-style swimming pool. Even cooler, the residence comes with its own custom-built funicular that allows you to be ferried up and down via cable car.

A desert compound in Palm Springs where Suzanne Somers used to live just listed for $12.9 million Kelly Peak

“The layout of our home is unique,” Somers said, speaking to People, prior to the sale. “It’s a great home for having guests because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy.”

Originally built in 1939, the compound sports sweeping views of Mesa Canyon and a whopping 7,280 square feet of living space. In fact, one of the guest dwellings dubbed “The Rock House” was designed by prominent Palm Springs architect Albert Frey, best known for his midcentury modern creations. The stone-clad abode includes two suites, a fireplace, a meditation garden, a claw-foot tub, and walls of glass.

The 28-acre property includes a pool, a natural waterfall, hiking trails, and secret patios Kelly Peak

Overall, the property strikes us as the perfect place to entertain with its two-room chef’s kitchen, a hidden 2,000-bottle wine cellar, five outdoor fireplaces, and parking for over 20 cars. Of course, there’s also a formal dining room that can seat up to 32 guests, while that alfresco entertainment center has enough room for 50 of your closest friends, not to mention its own dance floor.

“It has all this acreage and hiking trails and a beautiful gated long driveway,” Somers told Homes and Gardens back in 2021. “There’s nothing like it and there never will be again.”

Scott Lyle of Compass holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 252 Ridge Road.