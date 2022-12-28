Sylvester Stallone’s Equestrian Estate in California Hits the Market for $22.5 Million

Sylvester Stallone has gone from embodying a heavyweight boxer to becoming a real-life house flipper. Luckily, his real-estate endeavors have been anything but rocky.

Earlier this year, the Academy Award–winning actor dropped $18 million on a roughly two-acre compound in the San Fernando Valley. That is, after he and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, sold their longtime Beverly Park estate to singer Adele. Now, Sly is unloading that same California dude ranch he bought back in March, but this time, it’s on the market with an even bigger price tag—a whopping $22.5 million.

The Hamptons-style residence, designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, is set at the end of an exceedingly private cul-de-sac inside the celeb-studded, guard-gated community of Hidden Hills. The property includes an amenity-packed main pad, a separate guest house and a large swimming pool with its own spa and cabana. If you’ve got a passion for horses like the Tulsa King star and equestrian enthusiast, there’s also a four-stall barn and a riding arena. Elsewhere, the grounds include an outdoor kitchen, a sprawling fruit orchard and vegetable gardens.

Built in 2015, the main house and guest dwelling total more than 10,000 square feet and offer four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms altogether. A swanky media room and gym are a few of the interior highlights; consider the library and wine cellar to be added perks. Stalone’s stately abode also has an open-concept chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and a formal dining area. The spacious living room has been decked out with a fireplace, vaulted wood-beam ceilings and sliding glass doors.

Of course, the primary bedroom is as opulent as one would expect. There’s a sitting area, not one but two walk-in closets, a private balcony and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub and a steam shower. The Hollywood icon is reportedly ditching his digs to spend more time in Florida where he has a property in Palm Beach. Or perhaps he’s just on the hunt for his next home improvement project.

Jordan Cohen of Re/Max One holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Sylvester Stallone’s Hidden Hills home.