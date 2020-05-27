Sylvester Stallone’s Mediterranean Mansion in California Hits the Market for $3.5 Million

Who knew Rocky had a knack for decorating? Sylvester Stallone, one of the brightest action stars on the big screen, has made a name for himself in the real estate world by creating stunning custom homes that are replete with elegant decor and art. And one such masterpiece has just hit the market.

The bespoke Los Angeles property, which Sly commissioned in 2008, is located in the upscale suburb of La Quinta and is listed for $3.35 million. It spans a generous 4,889 square feet and exudes an old-world Mediterranean style that was likely influenced by the multihyphenate’s Italian ancestry.

The spacious open-plan interior is characterized by coved ceilings, arched entryways and statement-making hardwood floors. Designed for entertaining, the layout includes a cozy living room with a fireplace, a large eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room that opens to the rear terrace and a dedicated wine room.

There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in total, but the upstairs master suite is the true star. It features a television that rises out of the bed—so you can watch all of Sly’s hits, of course—as well as a fireplace, dressing room, oversized en suite and a terrace with fairly spectacular mountain views. No doubt the house also features some of Stallone’s paintings, which have been displayed in art museums and galleries across the US, France, Russia and Switzerland.

The grounds, meanwhile, feature a bubbling stream that flows across the property, along with all the requisite five-star amenities, including an outdoor kitchen and terrace, plus a pool, spa, and firepit.

Aside from the property itself, you’re guaranteed to have a few cool neighbors. La Quinta is somewhat of a celebrity hot spot and has attracted A-listers like Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West, Tom Brady and Kylie Jenner. It has also hosted a number of prestigious golf tournaments over the years and is home to a budding golf community.

Ready to move in? Contact the listing agent, Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills, for more information.

Check out more photos of the property below: