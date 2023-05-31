Taylor Swift’s Hit Song ‘Cornelia Street’ Was Inspired by This N.Y.C. Townhouse. It Just Listed for $18 Million.

In your Lover era? Well, the lyrics “I rent a place on Cornelia Street” are about to take on a whole new meaning.

The former West Village townhouse that inspired a hit song from Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album has just landed on the market. If you want to snag the pop star’s one-time New York City residence, it’ll run you roughly $18 million. Or, you can take a page from Tay’s book and lease the place for only $45,000 per month.

According to The Observer, the singer only lived in the four-bedroom apartment temporarily from 2016 to 2017 while her Tribeca penthouse was being renovated. Fans also believe it’s where her relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn began. Let’s hope that when all is said and done, potential buyers will be able to walk Cornelia Street again.

Taylor Swift’s former N.Y.C. townhouse on Cornelia Street just listed for $18 million or $45,000 per month. Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

Despite its 1870 origins, the carriage house feels super modern on the inside and even sports a private, drive-in garage and a 30-foot-long indoor swimming pool on the garden level. Currently, the spread spans three floors and is stacked with soaring double-height ceilings, oversized casement windows, and a rooftop terrace with a garden at the top. In the main living space, you’ll find dreamy beamed ceilings, blonde hardwood parquet floors, and a fireplace with a marble hearth. Nearby, the kitchen is fit for a chef, complete with granite counters, a Sub-Zero fridge, wine storage, and a double-drawer dishwasher.

The West Village residence includes two suites that each have their own balcony Al Siedman/VHT for The Corcoran Group

Upstairs, the primary bedroom is worthy of music royalty with a huge walk-in closet and en suite bath that’s clad in marble and includes a glass-enclosed shower and skylight. When you need some fresh air, just step onto the spacious terrace. Here, you can lounge alfresco and enjoy the outdoor fireplace. Down the hall, there’s a second suite with another balcony where you can perhaps write the words to your own pop track.

Laurence Carty, Irene Lo, and Jennifer Rahilly of the Corcoran Group hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 23 Cornelia Street.