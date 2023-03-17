Who Needs Music? Taylor Swift Has Amassed a Real-Estate Empire Worth More Than $150 Million.

Taylor Swift is in her homeowner era.

The Ticketmaster-crashing pop star owns a number of properties in the United States, to the tune of more than $150 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That’s true even though she’s shaken off a few homes throughout the years, including a Cape Cod mansion and two four-bedroom houses in Beverly Hills.

In 2009, after releasing her first album, Swift paid more than $2 million for a spread at a luxury condo building in Nashville, where she initially moved with her family to pursue a music career. Then, in 2011, she put down $2.5 million for a Greek Revival estate where her mother now lives. Today, those properties are worth about $5 million and $8 million, respectively, local real-estate agents estimate.

Swift later welcomed herself to New York with homes in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. In 2014, she spent almost $20 million on two penthouse units in the Sugar Loaf building, where stars like Orlando Bloom and Steven Soderbergh have lived. In fact, Swift bought the units from the director Peter Jackson, combining them to create an 8,000-square-foot duplex. A few years later, the singer snapped up another $9.75 million apartment in the building, as well as an $18 million townhouse next door. In total, her N.Y.C. digs are now likely worth $45 million.

If that seems like more than enough space for one person, Swift would beg to differ. Out on the West Coast, she owns the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, which she landed for $25 million in 2015. That house sits on two acres of land and features its original 1934 pool house, tennis court, and screening room, among other amenities. Despite being located in Beverly Hills, it’s a home truly fit for Hollywood.

And of course, there’s Swift’s Rhode Island beach house, the home of her Instagram-worthy Fourth of July parties and the inspiration for her song “The Last Great American Dynasty.” Swift acquired the Colonial-style mansion for almost $18 million in 2013, and since then its value has skyrocketed to about $30 million.

So where is Swift likely to set down roots next? Across the pond would be a good guess, given that London is the hometown of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. A person with knowledge of Swift’s actions told the WSJ that she was recently looking to buy a home in the Hampstead area, although it’s unclear if she completed a deal. Regardless, it seems like the star is building up a real-estate portfolio to rival the size—and value—of her music catalog.