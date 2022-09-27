Terry Bradshaw Is Selling His Sprawling Oklahoma Ranch for $22.5 Million

Apparently, even The Bradshaw Bunch needs to downsize.

A massive working ranch on the Oklahoma-Texas border belonging to legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is officially back on the market. But if you want to get your hands on the sportscaster-turned-reality TV star’s pastoral digs, you’ll have to go deep—into your wallet, that is. The 744-acre property is currently listed for $22.5 million after a buyer recently “failed to follow through, perform, fund and close the transaction,” according to brokers Icon Global.

It took decades for the four-time Super Bowl winner to build up his gigantic estate, which comprises a stately main residence, eight lakes, horse stables, cattle pens, riding trails and livestock breeding facilities. The ranch sits just north of the Red River, directly between Oklahoma City and Dallas/Fort Worth.

“Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years, however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more, as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family, and other interests,” Bradshaw said in a press statement.

The ranch spans just shy of 800 acres. Icon Global

The sprawling main house, which offers 8,600 square feet of living space, exudes rustic charm with soaring wood-beamed ceilings, brick stone fireplaces and wood paneling. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in total, plus a spacious outdoor patio with its own kitchen, bar, fire pit and sauna. There’s also a free-form swimming pool and spa for outdoor get-togethers. On that note, your guests can make themselves at home in either the 2,600-square-foot manager’s house or a four-bedroom bunkhouse.

The main house exudes rustic charm.

The ranch is ideal for animal lovers, too. You’ll find a two-story doghouse and, of course, plenty of room for your canines to roam. If you’re more into horses, the ranch’s equestrian facilities are top-notch, with a 20-stall show barn, a 12-stall stallion barn, a 50-stall mare barn with a laboratory, plus a covered arena.

Elsewhere, there are numerous trails that wind throughout the property and can be used for a range of recreational activities, including walking, horseback riding or four-wheeling. Considering Bradshaw and his wife have been “inundated with requests to sell” over the years, any interested buyers best move fast.

