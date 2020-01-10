The RealReal’s CEO Just Bought a $6.75 Million Condo in One of NYC’s Most Iconic Skyscrapers

The RealReal has made some real good profits of late. The world’s largest online marketplace for consigned luxury goods increased revenue by a staggering 51 percent in the second quarter of 2019, making it worth around $500 million. And the CEO is ready to celebrate apparently.

Julie Wainwright, who founded the San Francisco-based company back in 2011, just splashed out on a luxury abode in one of New York City’s most sought after skyscrapers. Wainwright forked out just $6.75 million for a condo at the Woolworth Tower Residences, which was last asking $7.19 million.

Situated on the 34th floor of the neo-Gothic landmark, the 3,282-square-foot apartment comes complete with three bedrooms, three full baths plus one partial and, of course, jaw-dropping views of the world’s most famous skyline. The vintage features have been lovingly restored throughout and blend with the contemporary additions seamlessly. Case in point: the kitchen sees historic herringbone floors contrasted against a full suite of modern Miele appliances.

To top it off, the property features all the five-star amenities buyers have come to expect. Along with a white-glove concierge service, there’s an incredible pool—which was modeled after original photographs from the 1920s—a chilled wine cellar and tasting room, a fitness space, plus private dining and meeting rooms.

The top floors of the 792-foot landmark building were converted to 33 luxury condos and launched for sale in 2014. Wainwright is now the second CEO of a major company to purchase a property in the Woolworth. Daniel S. Glaser, who heads up the insurance company Marsh & McLennan, also purchased a luxury condo back in May 2019.

If Wainwright’s new digs make you covet your own Woolworth nest, there’s a spectacular duplex available on the 29th floor. The 6,711-square-foot apartment boasts four bedrooms, four full baths and two powder rooms, plus its own private terrace. You better be in it to win it, though, as the asking price of $30 million is more than four times Wainwright’s.

Check out some more pictures of the apartment and the building’s amenities below: