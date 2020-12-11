The Weeknd’s Sprawling California Estate Just Got a $3 Million Price Chop

The Grammys didn’t come calling this year, but Canadian singer-songwriter Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, is still looking for a win in guard-gated Hidden Hills, Calif., where he owns a 12,500-square-foot mansion.

Tesfaye has been trying to sell the place for six long months, initially with a too optimistic price of nearly $25 million. The ask has now been slashed to just a hair under $22 million, though that discounted number is still significantly above the $18.2 million he paid for the 2.9-acre estate in July 2017.

Back then, the compound was newly built, and the “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner has since put his custom spin on things. The seven-bedroom main house has an attached five-car garage that’s been transformed into a Vegas-inspired auto gallery with turquoise LED light strips embedded in the epoxy floors.

Inside, the contemporary farmhouse offers light-flooded spaces with enormous windows and chalk-white walls, plus a stylish mix of wood and stone flooring. The formal living and dining rooms both offer white marble fireplaces, and the gourmet kitchen includes two giant islands as well as the requisite array of commercial-grade stainless appliances.

Perhaps the home’s most dramatic room is the climate-controlled wine cellar, which is backlit disco-style with deep violet LED lighting. Also on the premises: a home theater, a gym and a family room with convenient wet bar. Out back, a heated al fresco dining terrace fronts a broad emerald green lawn, while the negative-edge swimming pool includes a Baja shelf and stone patio surround. The adjacent pool house has its own outdoor fireplace, plus a full outdoor kitchen with BBQ. Tucked up into the hillside at the far rear of the estate is a full-size basketball court and a barn.

Angel Salvador at The Agency holds the listing. See more photos of the home below: