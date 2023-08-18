The Weeknd’s Los Angeles Penthouse Sells at a $3 Million Loss

After nearly two years on the market, The Weeknd has finally managed to unload his little-used penthouse in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Occupying the entire 18th floor of the prestigious Beverly West building, the mansion-sized condo sold to married Drs. David and Andrea Feinberg, the former president and CEO of the UCLA Health System and current chairman of Oracle Health.

Property records reveal the Feinbergs forked over $18 million, among the highest condo prices ever paid in Los Angeles but well under the unit’s original $22.5 million ask. That discounted sales price is also exactly $3 million less than what The Weeknd paid for the place four years ago. Still, it is unlikely he’ll suffer because of the big loss —- the 33-year-old Canadian entertainer, born Abel Tesfaye, long ago upgraded to a $69 million estate in prime Bel Air.

The star of this real estate show are undoubtedly the condo’s 360-degree views, which include panoramic vistas of Downtown Los Angeles, the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass also drink in the Los Angeles Country Club and its lush golf greens, which adjoin the Beverly West building.

There are four bedrooms and eight bathrooms in nearly 8,000 square feet of contemporary living space, all of it flaunting tall ceilings, designer lighting fixtures and walnut paneling throughout. The master retreat is stunningly lavish — it features a boutique showroom-style closet, an apartment-sized bathroom with a steam shower and soaking tub, and a private balcony.

The great room offers panoramic views and space for grand-scale entertaining. Carston Schertzer for The Luxury Level

Other highlights are not limited to a backlit and temperature-controlled “wine vault,” a mirror-walled gym, a great room that includes a living room and a wet bar with a TV wall, wide-plank white oak floors and a bespoke kitchen designed in Italy that is outfitted with top-of-the-line Miele appliances.

Completed in the 2010s, the Beverly West building includes just 35 luxury condos, all of which offer numerous communal amenities that include valet parking, 24/7 concierge, security guards, a sparkling pool, and a rooftop helipad. None of that comes cheap, however — monthly HOA dues for this particular penthouse top $8,000.

Click here for more photos of The Weeknd’s just-sold penthouse.