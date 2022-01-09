The Weeknd Lists His Los Angeles Penthouse, Dubbed the ‘Mogul,’ for $22.5 Million

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the musical powerhouse better known as the Weeknd, has decided to sell his lavish LA penthouse a mere two years after buying it.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face” purchased the full-floor Westwood condo for $21 million back in 2019, in what was one of the priciest deals ever recorded in Los Angeles County. Ready for an upgrade, the R&B star put the sprawling 7,950-square-foot pad on the market for $22.5 million on Tuesday, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. It comes shortly after he shelled out $70 million for a Bel Air mega-mansion last August.

The glitzy apartment is located in a boutique high-rise called Beverly West, which spans 22 stories and offers 35 luxury condos. The Weeknd’s crib, dubbed the “Mogul,” comes complete with no less than four balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows for views across the Los Angeles Country Club, the Pacific Ocean and Downtown.

With direct elevator access, the elegant abode features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Fit for music royalty, the generous primary suite is complemented by a spacious ensuite with two vanities, a steam shower and soaking tub. Elsewhere, there’s a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen designed by famed industrial designer Antonio Citterio, a high-tech gym, a wine vault and an entertainment bar with a TV wall composed four 65-inch screens. You can also expect high-end Italian furniture, stone floors and hand-knotted rugs. On top of that, the building’s shared amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, rooftop helipad and 24-hour concierge.

If the Weeknd manages to land a buyer, it’ll be the second residence the budding real estate mogul has offloaded in as many years. He also sold his 12,500-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion to Madonna last April for $19.3 million.

Angel Salvador of the Beverly Hills Estates holds the listing. He did not immediately respond to Robb Report’s requests for comment.

Check out more photos below: