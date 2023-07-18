Tim Hardaway Jr.’s Former Miami Mega-Mansion Hits the Market for $9.1 Million

South Florida has always been a sunny haven for professional athletes, and at one time, Dallas Mavericks star Tim Hardaway Jr. called Miami Beach home. Now the shooting guard’s former mansion is up for grabs.

Listed for a cool $9.1 million, the custom-built estate is located in the guard-gated Normandy Isle neighborhood. Spanning a whopping 5,400 square feet, the South Shore Drive residence has five bedrooms, five and a half baths, and an impressive 60 feet of water frontage. The digs are a boating lover’s delight with a dock and lift directly in the backyard. Plus, petrolheads can park their prized autos in the two-car garage out front.

A waterfront mansion in Miami’s Normandy Isle community with a boat dock and lift just listed for $9.1 million Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

The NBA player sold the palatial pad back in October 2021. At the time, he offloaded the mase to its new owners for $6.75 million. “They wanted something waterfront, but such inventory in Miami Beach is scarce, so we looked at Normandy Isles, an adjacent and well-established area,” Compass’s Ignacio Villanueva, who represented the sellers, told Mansion Global. “And they loved the modern look of the house, boasting high ceilings, lots of lights, and a roof deck with beautiful views.”

The South Florida residence was formerly owned by Dallas Mavericks star Tim Hardaway Jr. Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

Inside, the boxy retreat is decked out with design-forward details including oak millwork, tray ceilings, and glossy marble floors. The vibe is super sleek and contemporary—but it really is all about those views. Walls of windows on the first floor face the pool and patio, while upstairs, an expansive primary suite looks right out onto the water. The space is also equipped with an office, a huge walk-in closet, a marble bath, and its own private terrace. Elsewhere, the abode is kitted out with a movie theater, and the open kitchen sports swanky Dornbracht fixtures.

The primary bedroom is located on the second floor and faces the water Become Legendary/Dina Goldentayer

If you travel all the way up to the top, there’s a dramatic roof deck that’s perfect for alfresco entertaining. Here, you’ll find a dining area, a small outdoor kitchen with a grill, and perhaps best of all, a hot tub. We imagine this would be the ideal spot to soak up the sunset.

Douglas Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer holds the listing.

