The Late Tom Petty’s $9.8 Million Malibu Mansion Comes With Its Own Recording Studio



When Tom Petty wrote “I’m watching the water, watching the coast, suddenly I know, what I want the most,” the opening line of his song “Something Good Coming,” he was at his beach house in Malibu. Now, the late musician’s Southern California abode is ready to inspire someone new.

Compass agent Chris Cortazzo, who originally sold the oceanfront compound to Petty as a vacation home back in 2010, has just put the property back on the market for $9.8 million. Sited on Escondido Beach, the 16,691-square-foot property comprises a two-bedroom main residence and a guest house that’s currently configured as a recording studio. It also comes with an oceanfront deck with steps that lead down to a 66-foot stretch of sand.

The guest house is set up as a recording studio. Mike Helfrich

“When Tom first walked into the home, he just loved the essence and the spirit,” Cortazzo said in a press statement.

The interior of Petty’s former pad is clad with wood—everything from the tall ceilings to the floors—which gives it the feel of a cozy cabin. The living quarters do incorporate the beachy surrounds, though, with walls of glass that look out to the water. There are also several outdoor spaces that embrace the seaside setting.

“Tommy loved that the beach house was pretty much all original, built in 1950, with a cabin feel,” adds Petty’s wife Dana. “We spent a lot of time there with friends and family.”

In the living room, you’ll find a large fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling brick chimney. It serves as a handsome divider between the lounge and the nearby kitchen. Elsewhere, the formal dining room has library shelving and a sliding glass door with access to that picturesque deck. “Tommy always had his recorder and guitar, as he was always writing and creating,” adds Dana. “I remember him writing so many songs there.”

The living room opens up to an oceanfront deck. Mike Helfrich

Both of the main house’s bedrooms are located on the first floor. The primary suite is distinguished by a tiled fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet, a private beachfront balcony and a bathroom with a super large window for sea gazing. Downstairs on the lower level is a family room that can act as an office, recreational space or media center depending on your needs.

As Petty famously wrote, “There’s somethin’ lucky about this place.”

