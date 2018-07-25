Fashion Designer Tommy Hilfiger’s Former Connecticut Mansion Lists for $6.75 Million

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s former Greenwich mansion is on the market—and it’s just as chic and stylish as you would imagine. Known as the Appleyard Estate, the charming white colonial is set on a 4.6-acre lot located around 30 miles from Manhattan. A cobblestone courtyard leads to the three-story home, which is outfitted with seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. Spread across 10,000 square feet, the home shows off crisp white interiors, stone and wood accents, and large glass windows that overlook the manicured grounds.

The current owner tapped interior designer Cheryl Eisen of Interior Marketing Group to stage the home in a modern, understated way that would appeal to buyers looking for a turnkey property. “Style, creativity, and family are in the DNA of this home. You can feel it from the moment you enter,” Eisen says. “Our design honors the home’s traditional, colonial architecture and marries it with modern living.”

Case in point: the formal dining room, where a multi-light pendant fixture, glass table, and abstract piece of art add a touch of playfulness to the traditional space. In the living room, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and antler chandelier recall the home’s colonial roots, while willowy sculptures and a sectional couch add a more modern touch. The residence also includes a heated three-car garage, an art room, a movie theater, a tennis court, and a recording studio.

Light-drenched sitting rooms flow naturally into the outdoors, where a swimming pool and spa overlook a row of mature trees and a lush yard made for entertaining. If the property looks a bit familiar, it might be because you saw it on the small screen: The property served as the backdrop for Hilfiger’s CBS design show, The Cut.

Hilfiger sold the home to its current owner in 2006. Brian Milton of Compass holds the listing for the property, which is currently on the market for $6.75 million.