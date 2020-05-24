Rocker Tommy Lee’s Suburban LA Mansion Comes With a Full Recording Studio

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is again looking to snare a buyer for his exotic Calabasas, Calif. mansion. First listed in 2016 for $6 million, the bad-boy rocker is now trying to drum-up some interest with a price-slash to $4.65 million.

Aspiring rockstars will likely go gaga over the home’s 2,000-square-foot professional-grade, subterranean recording studio. It comes complete with a control room with massive sound boards, plus two sound-proof booths. And speakers. Lot of speakers.

And when you need a break from laying down those Grammy-winning tracks, cool off with a dip in the home’s piano-shaped pool. Or heat things up in the bubbling hot tub.

Lee, 57, also founder of the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem and star of that notorious sex tape, bought the 10,000-square-foot crib back in 2007 for a reported $5.85 million.

It was something of a strange location choice for the wild man of rock. The home itself sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated, family-friendly Calabasas suburb of Vista Point.

But the four-times married Lee—exes include former Melrose Place actor Heather Locklear and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson—certainly added his “personal” touches to the home’s decor.

The tropical vibe includes bamboo poles for the ceilings, huge log rafters in the living rooms, ornate stone fireplaces and myriad Buddha figurines.

The Greek-born rocker also customized the home’s huge, two-story central atrium with its soaring, retractable-glass roof by adding towering bamboo trees—wrapped in twinkling lights—a koi pond, cascading waterfalls and a stone soaking pool.

While the decor here may seem eclectic, it pales compared to Lee’s previous Malibu pad he shared with Pamela Anderson and which was featured in a 2000 episode of MTV Cribs. That home included a room lined in yellow fur, a shark tank in the kitchen, a screening room in purple velvet and a basement disco called Club Mayhem.

Built in 1987, the 10,000-square-foot Calabasas home comes with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with those rockstar must-haves; a movie screening room complete with popcorn stand, a pub-like bar, wine-tasting room and piano room.

On the main level, wrapped around that central atrium, are spacious living areas, a formal black-ceilinged dining room, and what looks like the original kitchen with its plain, wood-fronted cabinetry and beige-and-brown marble countertops.

On this level there’s also an office—gotta dig those trippy walls and ceiling—with sliding glass doors leading out on to arguably one of the home’s best features, it’s huge elevated patio.

There’s no shortage of chilling and sunning spaces here, and at night the tiki-torch-lit deck provides gorgeous views of rolling hills.

While the latest $4.599 million asking price may still seem a little on the steep side, considering the likely amount of redecorating/renovating needed, it’s the home’s location that will likely provide the draw.

In recent years, Calabasas and nearby Hidden Hills have become true celebrity bolt-holes. Pretty much the entire Kardashian clan lives within jogging distance, while A-list neighbors include the likes of Will Smith, Drake, Katie Holmes, LeAnn Rimes and Richie Sambora.

The task of finding a buyer for Lee’s rockstar hang-out is with listing agents Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency. Also see the listing at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Check out more photos of the property below: