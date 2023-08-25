For $4.2 Million, You Can Step Into a Footwear Mogul’s Idyllic Costa Rica Retreat

Always wanted to experience a privileged coastal lifestyle rarely afforded to anyone other than perhaps a multimillionaire footwear mogul—one where you can easily walk to a famed surf break on the Pacific or seamlessly commune with nature amid your very own rainforest-encased haven, for instance?

Well, if you have an extra $4 million and change burning a hole in your proverbial pocket, this idyllic Costa Rica estate owned by Toms Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie just might be the perfect spot to put down some roots…or should we say soles?

Nestled amid a forested parcel of land on the southern tip of the Nicoya Peninsula, in the affluent Playa Hermosa neighborhood of Santa Teresa, the modern residence was designed by architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe of Studio Saxe and completed in 2020, and features two distinct side-by-side homes in a serene abode collectively known as “Naia.”

The Costa Rica estate is made up of two separate homes known collectively as “Naia.” Andres Garcia Lachner/Studio Saxe

Fronting the complex is a single-level residence that opens to an interior garden and pool, and sitting adjacent is a larger two-story house hosting another pool. Both have been crafted with central walkways that separate the open-concept common areas on one side from the more self-contained bedrooms on the other, with the al fresco living and dining area in the main structure holding court beneath a striking double-height atrium.

Overall, there is a combined total of six bedrooms and eight baths in a little more than 6,400 square feet of minimalist living space boasting polished floors, concrete walls and striking teak screens throughout; and the place also comes with plenty of sustainable features, including naturally lit and ventilated rooms, solar panels to provide hot water and roof-collected rainwater for irrigating the grounds.

A striking double-height atrium tops the open-concept living and dining portion of the main two-story home, sheltering residents from the elements. Andres Garcia Lachner/Studio Saxe

MyCoskie, who is newly married to former model Molly Holm, launched Toms after a 2006 trip to Argentina where he saw kids with no shoes and decided to donate a pair for each one sold. Most recently, he’s been in the news for contributing $100 million (reportedly a quarter of his net worth) to support research into the medical and mental health benefits of psychedelics.

The listing is held by Andrea Bissinger and Reese Langston of 2Costa Rica Real Estate.

Click here for more photos of Blake Mycoskie’s Costa Rica estate.