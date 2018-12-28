The Top 10 Celebrity Homes to Hit the Market in 2018

Ever wanted to have your own boxing match in a boxing ring on Muhammad Ali’s Michigan farm or make your own music in a Malibu beach home owned by Frank Sinatra? You can now do just that, as both of those homes—and a slew of other celebrity lairs—are currently on the market. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com recently released a list of the top 10 celebrity homes of 2018, which means that living like a star has never been easier. Here are the celebrity-owned properties to keep your eye on.

Cher’s Beverly Hills Estate

In the 1970s, Cher built this Beverly Hills abode after selling more than 40 million records. The 20,000-square-foot mansion, which boasts antique wood beams and textured stucco with a hint of Moroccan influence, holds 11 bedrooms and 17 baths. Stone terraces, a swimming pool, a spa, a summer kitchen, and tennis courts provide plenty of entertaining options outside. There’s also a 7,000-square-foot guest house and an equestrian center. The estate, which listed in 2016, is back on the market after a price cut; it’s now listed for $68 million.

Paris Hilton’s Sunset Strip-Hollywood Hills Home

Socialite Paris Hilton lived in this Strip-Hollywood Hills home from 2003 to 2007. The Spanish-style property, which spans three stories with sweeping views of Sunset Strip, is now on the market for just under $4.2 million. Built in 1926, the 3,064-square-foot house comes with four bedrooms and four baths, formal living and dining areas, a large kitchen that opens to the backyard, and a courtyard. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and fire pit. Hilton’s original furnishings are included in the sale price.

Rob Lowe’s Montecito Estate

Earlier this year, actor Rob Lowe listed his Montecito estate for $47 million. Situated on just over three acres, the two-story colonial-style home was inspired by architecture in rural Virginia, where Lowe grew up. Built in 2009 and spread across 10,000 square feet, the classic home comes with six bedrooms (each with a fireplace), eight full baths, and three half baths. Large formal rooms, a cheery white kitchen, a wine cellar, a movie theater, and a gym round out the interiors. Outside, formal rose gardens, a swimming pool and spa, and loggias await.

Robert Redford’s Napa Valley Estate

Actor Robert Redford has listed his Napa Valley estate for $7.5 million. Spread across 10 acres surrounded by lush vegetation and woods, the picturesque estate includes a main house, two garages, and an artist’s studio/guest house. The 5,200-square-foot main house holds three bedrooms, four baths, a great room, a den, a library, wood-burning fireplaces, and a formal dining room. Outside amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and terraces that offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Key Largo Estate

Kathie Lee Gifford is parting with her Florida mansion, which is located in the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo. Spread across 11,400 square feet, the three-level house is equipped with eight bedrooms and eight baths. Notable entertaining spaces include a gourmet kitchen with a pantry, a formal dining area, and a spacious great room opens to a screened-in terrace with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen beyond.

Homeowners can take advantage of all the amenities that Ocean Reef Club has to offer, from golf courses and dog parks to a marina and restaurants. The home is currently listed for $10.5 million.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Beverly Hills Home

Earlier this summer, actress Elizabeth Taylor’s former Beverly Hills home hit the market for $15.9 million. Positioned around a fountain courtyard, the humble ranch-style abode offers sweeping views of Los Angeles from every angle. The 7,781-square-foot home has six bedrooms (including a master suite with a fireplace) and seven baths. Glass doors lead to the terrace, where lush gardens and a swimming pool offer plenty of room to entertain. The property also comes with an art studio and library.

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Bel Air Home

Hungarian socialite made a name for herself both on and off the big screen, and her former Bel Air home is just as lively and colorful as she was. Positioned on just over an acre, the 8,900-square-foot home offers 360-degree views of the city and Pacific Ocean. Buyers can remodel the Regency-style house or build a turnkey house in its place using approved plans envisioned by Harrison Design. The current plans call for seven bedrooms, 10 baths, a six-car garage, a swimming pool, a gym, a steam room, a media room, and several loggias. Buyers can customize the house in any architectural style within the approved square footage range. The home, which was listed at $23.45 million, sold this fall for $20.8 million.

Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman’s Los Angeles Home

Former president Ronald Reagan’s home, which he shared with his first wife Jane Wyman, sold for the first time in 64 years. Built in 1938, the Colonial Revival abode was on the market for just three months before a buyer snapped it up for $6.45 million. Encompassing 6,153 square feet, the house is outfitted with five bedrooms, six baths, and classic architecture (think high ceilings, hand-crafted millwork, and hardwood floors). The dramatic foyer—which comes with a sweeping staircase with a wrought-iron banister—sets the stage for the glamorous home. There’s plenty of space to entertain guests outside, from the swimming pool and gazebo to the fire pit and terraces.

Muhammad Ali’s Michigan Farm

This summer, an 81-acre Michigan farm formerly owned by the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali listed for the very unique price of $2,895,037 (the last two numbers refer to his 37 career knockouts). Located in Berrien Springs, the farm is made up of rolling green hills and a swatch of the St. Joseph River.

Ali bought the farm in 1975 and spent his summers and several of his retirement years there. The four-bedroom main house has a large kitchen, spacious living and dining areas, and a climate-controlled, three-car garage. But the real attraction can be found in the gym, which includes a boxing ring and exercise equipment.

Frank Sinatra’s Malibu Beach House

Frank Sinatra’s former Malibu Beach house, which he built with his fourth wife, Barbara, has been listed for $12.9 million. Offering 40 feet of beach frontage in one of the priciest neighborhoods in the U.S., the two-story, 5,800-square-foot house comes with seven bedrooms and nine baths. Entertaining options abound in the residence, from a bar that can be accessed from an interior entertaining area on one side and an oceanfront patio on the other and a swimming pool surrounded by trees.