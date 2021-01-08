Inside Trevor Noah’s $27.5 Million Modern Mansion in Bel Air

About four months after he sold his “starter” Bel Air estate for $21.7 million to a still-unidentified buyer, Trevor Noah has bounced back with a real estate upgrade in the same neighborhood — property records reveal the South African “Daily Show” host has dropped a whopping $27.5 million on another Bel Air mansion. The two houses are only about a mile apart as the crow flies, though the latest acquisition is considerably more private and even more aggressively contemporary than Noah’s first L.A. home.

Completed in 2014, the blocky structure was designed by Harvard-trained architect Mark Rios as a personal residence for himself and his husband, fertility specialist Dr. Guy Ringler. The couple originally listed the 11,000-square-foot manse in early 2018 for $36 million; the pricetag subsequently plummeted to $29.5 million. Eventually, along came Noah, though the $27.5 million sale price likely represents a financial win for Rios, who acquired the .97-acre hillside property way back in 1996 for a paltry $650,000.

All but invisible from the street behind a sky-piercing wall of bamboo, the house was inspired by the Japanese design ethos of pared-back simplicity and soothing aesthetics, per Rios. Nearly every room offers monolithic floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, the chicly minimalist kitchen has rich oak cabinetry, and there’s a Japanese-style spa with stunning views over the Santa Monica mountains and — on a clear day — to the Pacific Ocean.

On the home’s lowest level, each room includes a full wall of retractable windows for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. Upstairs, the main level flaunts grandly-scaled living, dining, and family rooms; a staircase hewn from imported German wood leads to the private upper level, where there are four ensuite guest bedrooms and a master suite with dual stone-floored baths and dual dressing rooms with backlit cabinetry, plus a so-called “manager’s berth,” per the listing. The house also sports a unique penthouse level solely dedicated to a deluxe movie theater, where walls disappear at the touch of a button, opening to a rooftop deck with a bar seating area.

The property’s grounds are every bit as carefully curated as the house itself, with minimalist expanses of geometric lawns, a featureless motor court that can easily accommodate 10 cars, and an infinity-edged swimming pool daringly perched directly over the home’s basement level living spaces. Some of the vast array of other amenities inside and out include a gym, an office for a full-time security detail, library, pricey Crestron home automation and an elevator. Out back, adjoining the swimming pool, there’s a wee cabana with a wet bar, BBQ, and rooftop lounge.

Noah, 36, has helmed Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2015. In 2017, he signed a lucrative contract extension that will keep him in the host’s chair through the end of 2022. And on the residential front, the bicoastal media mogul also continues to own his snazzy Manhattan duplex, acquired in 2017 for $10.1 million.

Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland held the listing; Jonah Wilson, also of Hilton & Hyland, repped Noah. See more photos of the home below: