This $11 Million Vintage Bel Air Home Comes With an Impressive Hollywood Pedigree

Mia Farrow, 78, is best known for her role in the 1968 horror film “Rosemary’s Baby” and as Woody Allen’s former paramour. She did not, however, spring from nowhere to inhabit such rarefied showbiz circles. She was, in fact, born into it, her parents being showbiz legends in their own time. Her father, John Farrow, was an Oscar-winning film director from Australia, and her mother, Irish-born actress Maureen O’Sullivan, is most often remembered as Jane Parker in six “Tarzan” films between 1932 and 1942.

In the mid-1930s, nearly a decade before Mia was born, Farrow and O’Sullivan hired architect Arlos R. Sedgley to design them a Monterey Colonial-style home along Chalon Road, one of the best streets in Bel Air. Called Greystoke Cottage, a designation signified on a plaque over the front door, the house sits on more than half an acre of naturalistic grounds.

The dining room is enlivened with yellow floral curtains and an antique chandelier. Anthony Barcelo

Tax records show the house was later owned by film and television composer Bruce Broughton, who sold it to the current owner in 2018 for almost $5.7 million. Now, after being renovated and worked over with interiors by designer John Cottrell, the historic home is back on the market for $10.9 million.

In addition to a 29-foot-long living room and a separate dining room, highlights of the home’s main floor include a wood-paneled office/library, a spacious eat-in kitchen with a fireside lounge, and a media room that showcases a chevron-patterned vaulted wood ceiling and a trio of floor-to-ceiling French doors that open to a wrought-iron railed Juliet balcony.

The gardens of Greystoke Cottage offer a private idyll in the heart of Bel Air. Anthony Barcelo

Floor plans for the two-story home indicate there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a couple of powder rooms. The main-floor primary suite offers a fireplace, a roomy bath, a couple of walk-in closets, and a wraparound veranda. Another covered veranda outside the kitchen, dining room, and office/library has steps that lead down to a lower terrace for alfresco dining and lounging.

Flagstone paths and stairways wind through the estate’s densely planted gardens below the back of the house. They lead to the swimming pool, along with several secluded patios hidden among the dense foliage and mature trees in a landscape by Tichenor & Thorpe Architects.

The Tinseltown-pedigreed property is available via Jeffrey Hobgood and Allen Roth, both with Sotheby’s International Realty.

