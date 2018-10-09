Hearst’s Former L.A. Home Relists for $135 Million

Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst is remembered not only for his prowess as a businessman but also for his lavish homes, including the 56-bedroom Hearst Castle in San Simeon, Calif. and the 19-bedroom Beverly House in Beverly Hills, Calif. The latter mansion—a 1920s Mediterranean Revival-style home where he lived with actress Marion Davies—was listed two years ago for an eye-popping $195 million. It failed to secure a buyer, however, so it’s now back on the market after a $60 million price cut.

Designed in 1927 by Gordon Kaufmann (the architect behind the Hoover Dam and the Santa Anita Racetrack), the Beverly House is a striking example of Old Hollywood glamour. Set on a 3.5-acre lot, the H-shaped mansion is spread across nearly 50,000 square feet. It features colonnades, arched floor-to-ceiling windows, and period furnishings throughout.

An 82-foot loggia hallway leads into a formal billiards room with herringbone parquet floors and a carved fireplace. The two-story library shows off a wraparound walkway and hard-carved paneling, while the formal living room is distinguished by a hand-painted, arched ceiling. Additional selling points include a spa, a screening room, and a commercial-grade kitchen.

Outside, the lot is characterized by manicured grounds, fountains, waterfalls, and a swimming pool. The alfresco terraces can accommodate up to 400 guests for a sit-down dinner, while the vast lawn can more than 1,000 people.

Hearst and Davies weren’t the only famous people to walk the home’s hallowed halls: John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis honeymooned there, and parts of The Bodyguard and The Godfather were filmed onsite.

Agents Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland are representing the property.

If the home sells for its asking price, it would topple the record for the most expensive house sold in Los Angeles County. That honor currently belongs to Peter Morton’s Malibu house, which sold for $110 million earlier this year.