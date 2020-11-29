Winona Ryder Lists Her Dutch Colonial San Francisco Home for $5 Million

A gated courtyard entrance leads around to the side of the house were a cherry-red front door opens to a foyer that showcases original inlaid hardwood floors, leaded glass windows and a decoratively spindled switchback staircase. A street-facing formal sitting room features more leaded glass windows and a rather boring traditional fireplace with fluted pilaster accents, while a second, informal sitting room sports an all-but identical (and, thus, equally dull) fireplace. The adjoining dining area spills out via glass sliders to a spacious deck with a lovely tree-framed view over the bay toward Angel Island State Park, and the not-especially-large but carefully arranged kitchen is expensively outfitted with pale-grey quartz counters and fancy up-to-date designer appliances.

Though there are technically three bedrooms on the upper level, floor plans show one of them includes a spacious vintage-style private bath while the other two easily function as a grand suite that comprises a shared entry vestibule off of which open a sizable walk in closet and another vintage-style bath. The larger of the suite’s two rooms has a fireplace, this one inspired by those you might see in a French chateau, and both sport glass sliders that open to the same narrow balcony from which there are views that sweep over the bay and encompass two of the city’s most famous landmarks, the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

In addition to a single-car garage, the basement-like ground floor contains a laundry room and a finished bonus space with powder room. And, dispensing with the idea that city living means not having much outdoor space, the deck outside the dining room has stairs down to a deep backyard that incorporates a large brick terrace and a small deck hidden among trees and foliage.

It’s not clear when Ryder last occupied the house. It popped up for rent last year at $15,000 per month, and it’s been cleared of personal belongings and staged with generic furniture. However, the low-key actor and her long-time boyfriend, sustainable clothing entrepreneur Scott Mackinlay Hahn, certainly seem to have a few bi-coastal options for shacking up; She’s believed to own a prominently sited Mediterranean villa in L.A’s celeb-packed Outpost Estates neighborhood, in the foothills above Hollywood, and a few years ago Architectural Digest featured her homes in New York City, a sophisticated apartment with 18-foot-high ceilings in a landmarked downtown building, and in Beverly Hills, a modestly sized 1920s Mediterranean bungalow she restored to its original state with he savvy help of her good friend, actor/decorator Kevin Haley. See more photos of the home below: