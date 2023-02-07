Darling Digs: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glitzy Palm Springs Hideaway Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million

The former home of late Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor is up for grabs, and it’s just as over-the-top as you’d expect.

The socialite’s glitzy Palm Springs pad was originally custom-built in 1964 for her sister, Magda, by her fourth husband, Arthur “Tony” Gallucci. Though, Zsa Zsa lived there after her sibling passed away in 1997. In the years since it’s been given a modern and maximalist refresh thanks to its current owners. Interior designer Tracy Turco and her husband, Jerry, who’s a real estate developer, scooped up the three-bedroom residence back in 2020, reported Mansion Global. “When we found out the Gabor estate was for sale—totally glamour—I wanted it before I had even seen it. Hollywood-Regency style is my aesthetic!” Tracy told the listing site over email.

The Palm Springs home of late actress Zsa Zsa Gabor just listed for $3.8 million Michael Roth

The midcentury stunner is set on an elevated plain atop the picturesque Little Tuscany neighborhood. The spare desert setting makes the playful, pink brick exterior stand out all the more. Outside, you’ll find a giant mosaic-tile swimming pool complete with a stone deck and statues. Inside, nearly every inch of the 3,500-square-foot estate is a study in baroque aesthetics. There are shimmering chandeliers and mirrored walls throughout, which were part of the original home. Oh yeah, and all of the furnishings, a grand piano and even a portrait of Magda are all included in the sale. The latter is worth a whopping $20,000, according to agent Conrad Miller of Avenue 8, who holds the listing with colleague Brandon Holland.

The home still has its original mirrored walls but has been renovated by owner and interior designer Tracy Turco Michael Roth

Naturally, the Turcos put their own artsy stamp on the place. The kitchen, which has ample wine storage and an original Hungarian rotisserie, features a metallic gold ceiling and black cabinets. Elsewhere, funky wallpaper designs are plastered all over the abode. In the primary suite, the couple added an office and seating area. The space also has pink carpeting and a matching closet, a makeup room, an en suite bath and striking views of the surrounding mountains.

The California estate can now be yours for a cool $3.8 million, and to quote Zsa Zsa, it’s simple, darling.

