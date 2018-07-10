Hollywood Luminary Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glamorous Estate Is Being Offered For $23.45 Million

Charismatic Hungarian socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor first made a name for herself on the big screen in the 1950s with roles in Lovely to Look At, Moulin Rouge, and Death of a Scoundrel. Remembered for her wit and banter both on and off the silver screen, Gabor began hosting a number of fabulous parties—reportedly with guests ranging from Elizabeth Taylor to Frank Sinatra, and even Queen Elizabeth—at the Bel Air mansion she purchased in 1974. For the next four decades, until her death in 2016, Gabor called 1001 Bel Air Road home. The property is now being reintroduced to the market for $23.45 million.

Located within the East Gate area of Bel Air, the property sits on just over one acre and features impeccable 360-degree views of the city and Pacific Ocean. Brimming with Hollywood history (the residence belonged to Elvis Presley before Gabor), the 8,900-square-foot estate is a cheerful yellow affair with carpeted red stairs and a swimming pool that overlooks the Los Angeles skyline. Buyers can remodel the Regency-style home or build a turnkey home that will replace the existing structure from approved plans created by Harrison Design.

The projected plans call for seven bedrooms (including two allocated for staff and a sprawling master suite with a covered terrace) and 10 bathrooms (including two for staff, one for the gym, and one for the pool). The open-concept estate is also set to feature a 4,100-square-foot, six-car garage, three fireplaces, an elevator, a swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a gym, a steam room, sheltered loggias for outdoor entertaining, a media room, a recreational room, and a commodious kitchen. Buyers can customize the house in any style, from traditional to contemporary, within the approved square footage range.

